EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Philippine peso weaker; yuan unchanged
December 6, 2017 / 2:02 AM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at   0155 GMT                        
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.43      112.58        +0.13
 Sing dlr                     1.3473      1.3471        -0.01
 Taiwan dlr                   30.004      29.993        -0.04
 Korean won                   1091        1085.8        -0.50
 Baht                         32.610      32.6          -0.03
 Peso                         50.685      50.63         -0.11
 Rupiah                       13522       13518         -0.03
 Rupee                        64.38       64.38         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.067       4.066         -0.02
 Yuan                         6.619       6.6188        -0.00
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.43      117.07        +4.13
 Sing dlr                     1.3473      1.4490        +7.55
 Taiwan dlr                   30.004      32.279        +7.58
 Korean won                   1091        1207.70       +10.67
 Baht                         32.610      35.80         +9.78
 Peso                         50.685      49.72         -1.90
 Rupiah                       13522       13470         -0.38
 Rupee                        64.380      67.92         +5.50
 Ringgit                      4.067       4.4845        +10.27
 Yuan                         6.619       6.9467        +4.95
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
