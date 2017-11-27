FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Sing dollar, S. Korean won weaker
November 27, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Sing dollar, S. Korean won weaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Monday.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0148 GMT                            
 Currency                       Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                      111.40      111.53        +0.12
 Sing dlr                       1.3465      1.3451        -0.10
 Taiwan dlr                     30.000      30.010        +0.03
 Korean won                     1087        1085.4        -0.15
 Baht                           32.670      32.68         +0.03
 Peso                           50.720      50.72         +0.00
 Rupiah                         13512       13500         -0.09
 Rupee                          64.70       64.70         +0.00
 Ringgit                        4.116       4.1155        -0.01
 Yuan                           6.604       6.6028        -0.02
                                                          
 Change so far in 2017                                    
 Currency                       Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                      111.40      117.07        +5.09
 Sing dlr                       1.3465      1.4490        +7.61
 Taiwan dlr                     30.000      32.279        +7.60
 Korean won                     1087        1207.70       +11.10
 Baht                           32.670      35.80         +9.58
 Peso                           50.720      49.72         -1.97
 Rupiah                         13512       13470         -0.31
 Rupee                          64.698      67.92         +4.98
 Ringgit                        4.116       4.4845        +8.95
 Yuan                           6.604       6.9467        +5.19
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)

