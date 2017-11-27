EM ASIA FX-Sing dollar, S. Korean won weaker

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.40 111.53 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.3465 1.3451 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.000 30.010 +0.03 Korean won 1087 1085.4 -0.15 Baht 32.670 32.68 +0.03 Peso 50.720 50.72 +0.00 Rupiah 13512 13500 -0.09 Rupee 64.70 64.70 +0.00 Ringgit 4.116 4.1155 -0.01 Yuan 6.604 6.6028 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.40 117.07 +5.09 Sing dlr 1.3465 1.4490 +7.61 Taiwan dlr 30.000 32.279 +7.60 Korean won 1087 1207.70 +11.10 Baht 32.670 35.80 +9.58 Peso 50.720 49.72 -1.97 Rupiah 13512 13470 -0.31 Rupee 64.698 67.92 +4.98 Ringgit 4.116 4.4845 +8.95 Yuan 6.604 6.9467 +5.19 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)