EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar inches up; S.Korean won, others slip

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.330 109.17 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.311 1.3117 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.165 29.150 -0.05 Korean won 1070.400 1067.9 -0.23 Baht 31.360 31.31 -0.16 Peso 51.410 51.295 -0.22 Rupiah 13405.000 13387 -0.13 Rupee 63.580 63.58 0.00 Yuan 6.296 6.2865 -0.15 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 109.330 112.67 +3.05 Sing dlr 1.311 1.3373 +1.99 Taiwan dlr 29.165 29.848 +2.34 Korean won 1070.400 1070.50 +0.01 Baht 31.360 32.58 +3.89 Peso 51.410 49.93 -2.88 Rupiah 13405.000 13565 +1.19 Rupee 63.580 63.87 +0.46 Yuan 6.296 6.5069 +3.35 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)