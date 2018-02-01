FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 1:38 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar inches up; S.Korean won, others slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Currency         Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen        109.330     109.17        -0.15
 Sing dlr         1.311       1.3117        +0.04
 Taiwan dlr       29.165      29.150        -0.05
 Korean won       1070.400    1067.9        -0.23
 Baht             31.360      31.31         -0.16
 Peso             51.410      51.295        -0.22
 Rupiah           13405.000   13387         -0.13
 Rupee            63.580      63.58          0.00
 Yuan             6.296       6.2865        -0.15
                                            
 Change so far                              
 Currency         Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen        109.330     112.67        +3.05
 Sing dlr         1.311       1.3373        +1.99
 Taiwan dlr       29.165      29.848        +2.34
 Korean won       1070.400    1070.50       +0.01
 Baht             31.360      32.58         +3.89
 Peso             51.410      49.93         -2.88
 Rupiah           13405.000   13565         +1.19
 Rupee            63.580      63.87         +0.46
 Yuan             6.296       6.5069        +3.35
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
