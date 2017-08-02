EM ASIA FX- Singapore dollar, peso and won edge lower

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.510 110.35 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3575 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.251 30.256 +0.02 Korean won 1122.500 1121.3 -0.11 Baht 33.290 33.28 -0.03 Peso 50.440 50.37 -0.14 Rupiah 13325.000 13323 -0.02 Rupee 64.070 64.07 +0.00 Ringgit 4.287 4.284 -0.07 Yuan 6.726 6.7210 -0.07 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.510 117.07 +5.94 Sing dlr 1.360 1.4490 +6.58 Taiwan dlr 30.251 32.279 +6.70 Korean won 1122.500 1207.70 +7.59 Baht 33.290 35.80 +7.54 Peso 50.440 49.72 -1.43 Rupiah 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee 64.070 67.92 +6.01 Ringgit 4.287 4.4845 +4.61 Yuan 6.726 6.9467 +3.29 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)