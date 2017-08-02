FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX- Singapore dollar, peso and won edge lower
August 2, 2017 / 1:42 AM / in 2 months

EM ASIA FX- Singapore dollar, peso and won edge lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the
dollar at 0136 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at 0136 GMT                               
  Currency                             Latest  Previous    Pct
                                          bid       day   Move
  Japan yen                         110.510      110.35  -0.14
  Sing dlr                          1.360        1.3575  -0.15
  Taiwan dlr                        30.251       30.256  +0.02
  Korean won                        1122.500     1121.3  -0.11
  Baht                              33.290        33.28  -0.03
  Peso                              50.440        50.37  -0.14
  Rupiah                            13325.000     13323  -0.02
  Rupee                             64.070        64.07  +0.00
  Ringgit                           4.287         4.284  -0.07
  Yuan                              6.726        6.7210  -0.07
                                                              
  Change so far                                               
  Currency                          Latest     End 2016    Pct
                                    bid                   Move
  Japan yen                         110.510      117.07  +5.94
  Sing dlr                          1.360        1.4490  +6.58
  Taiwan dlr                        30.251       32.279  +6.70
  Korean won                        1122.500    1207.70  +7.59
  Baht                              33.290        35.80  +7.54
  Peso                              50.440        49.72  -1.43
  Rupiah                            13325.000     13470  +1.09
  Rupee                             64.070        67.92  +6.01
  Ringgit                           4.287        4.4845  +4.61
  Yuan                              6.726        6.9467  +3.29
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)

