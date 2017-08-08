EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar, Thai baht edge up

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on day at 0145 GMT : Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.670 110.73 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3626 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.208 30.234 +0.09 Korean won 1126.20 1127.1 +0.08 0 Baht 33.270 33.323 +0.16 Peso 50.360 50.355 -0.01 Rupiah 13319.0 13320 +0.01 00 Rupee 63.795 63.80 +0.00 Ringgit 4.282 4.282 +0.00 Yuan 6.713 6.7214 +0.13 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.670 117.07 +5.78 Sing dlr 1.361 1.4490 +6.49 Taiwan dlr 30.208 32.279 +6.86 Korean won 1126.20 1207.70 +7.24 0 Baht 33.270 35.80 +7.60 Peso 50.360 49.72 -1.27 Rupiah 13319.0 13470 +1.13 00 Rupee 63.795 67.92 +6.47 Ringgit 4.282 4.4845 +4.73 Yuan 6.713 6.9467 +3.49 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)