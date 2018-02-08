EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar up; Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah slip

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.260 109.31 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3251 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.268 29.270 +0.01 Korean won 1085.800 1086.6 +0.07 Baht 31.630 31.53 -0.32 Peso 51.210 51.12 -0.18 Rupiah 13595.000 13552 -0.32 Rupee 64.275 64.275 0.00 Ringgit 3.918 3.907 -0.28 Yuan 6.282 6.2830 +0.02 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 109.260 112.67 +3.12 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3373 +1.01 Taiwan dlr 29.268 29.848 +1.98 Korean won 1085.800 1070.50 -1.41 Baht 31.630 32.58 +3.00 Peso 51.210 49.93 -2.50 Rupiah 13595.000 13565 -0.22 Rupee 64.275 63.87 -0.63 Ringgit 3.918 4.0440 +3.22 Yuan 6.282 6.5069 +3.58 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)