#Company News
February 8, 2018

EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar up; Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change on the day at 0143 GMT                              
  Currency                         Latest bid  Previous    Pct
                                                    day   Move
  Japan yen                        109.260       109.31  +0.05
  Sing dlr                         1.324         1.3251  +0.09
  Taiwan dlr                       29.268        29.270  +0.01
  Korean won                       1085.800      1086.6  +0.07
  Baht                             31.630         31.53  -0.32
  Peso                             51.210         51.12  -0.18
  Rupiah                           13595.000      13552  -0.32
  Rupee                            64.275        64.275   0.00
  Ringgit                          3.918          3.907  -0.28
  Yuan                             6.282         6.2830  +0.02
                                                              
  Change so far                                               
  Currency                         Latest bid  End 2017    Pct
                                                          Move
  Japan yen                        109.260       112.67  +3.12
  Sing dlr                         1.324         1.3373  +1.01
  Taiwan dlr                       29.268        29.848  +1.98
  Korean won                       1085.800     1070.50  -1.41
  Baht                             31.630         32.58  +3.00
  Peso                             51.210         49.93  -2.50
  Rupiah                           13595.000      13565  -0.22
  Rupee                            64.275         63.87  -0.63
  Ringgit                          3.918         4.0440  +3.22
  Yuan                             6.282         6.5069  +3.58
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
