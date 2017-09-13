EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar, yuan edge up: Philippine peso down

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.13 110.16 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.3455 1.3473 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.026 30.030 +0.01 Korean won 1128 1128.5 +0.09 Baht 33.109 33.109 +0.00 Peso 51.020 50.905 -0.23 Rupiah 13211 13190 -0.16 Rupee 64.04 64.04 +0.00 Ringgit 4.206 4.206 +0.00 Yuan 6.533 6.5362 +0.06 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.13 117.07 +6.30 Sing dlr 1.3455 1.4490 +7.69 Taiwan dlr 30.026 32.279 +7.50 Korean won 1128 1207.70 +7.11 Baht 33.109 35.80 +8.13 Peso 51.020 49.72 -2.55 Rupiah 13211 13470 +1.96 Rupee 64.035 67.92 +6.07 Ringgit 4.206 4.4845 +6.62 Yuan 6.533 6.9467 +6.34 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)