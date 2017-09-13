FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar, yuan edge up: Philippine peso down
#Company News
September 13, 2017 / 1:54 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar, yuan edge up: Philippine peso down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.13            110.16     +0.03
  Sing dlr               1.3455            1.3473     +0.13
  Taiwan dlr             30.026            30.030     +0.01
  Korean won             1128              1128.5     +0.09
  Baht                   33.109            33.109     +0.00
  Peso                   51.020            50.905     -0.23
  Rupiah                 13211              13190     -0.16
  Rupee                  64.04              64.04     +0.00
  Ringgit                4.206              4.206     +0.00
  Yuan                   6.533             6.5362     +0.06
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.13            117.07     +6.30
  Sing dlr               1.3455            1.4490     +7.69
  Taiwan dlr             30.026            32.279     +7.50
  Korean won             1128             1207.70     +7.11
  Baht                   33.109             35.80     +8.13
  Peso                   51.020             49.72     -2.55
  Rupiah                 13211              13470     +1.96
  Rupee                  64.035             67.92     +6.07
  Ringgit                4.206             4.4845     +6.62
  Yuan                   6.533             6.9467     +6.34
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)

