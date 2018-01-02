EM ASIA FX-Singapore, Taiwan dollar start 2018 firmer

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.690 112.64 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3368 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.658 29.848 +0.64 Korean won 1066.900 1070.5 +0.34 Rupiah 13540.000 13565.00 +0.18 Rupee 63.675 63.68 0.00 Ringgit 4.038 4.044 +0.15 Yuan 6.498 6.5069 +0.14 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 112.690 112.67 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3373 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.658 29.848 +0.64 Korean won 1066.900 1070.5 +0.33 Rupiah 13540.000 13565.00 +0.18 Rupee 63.675 63.87 +0.31 Ringgit 4.038 4.044 +0.15 Yuan 6.498 6.5069 +0.14 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)