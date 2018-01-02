FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Singapore, Taiwan dollar start 2018 firmer
January 2, 2018 / 2:05 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Singapore, Taiwan dollar start 2018 firmer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0137 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    Change on the day at 0137 GMT                                         
  Currency                             Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen                            112.690           112.64      -0.04
  Sing dlr                             1.334             1.3368      +0.20
  Taiwan dlr                           29.658            29.848      +0.64
  Korean won                           1066.900          1070.5      +0.34
  Rupiah                               13540.000       13565.00      +0.18
  Rupee                                63.675             63.68       0.00
  Ringgit                              4.038              4.044      +0.15
  Yuan                                 6.498             6.5069      +0.14
                                                                          
  Change so far in 2018                                                   
  Currency                             Latest bid  End 2017       Pct Move
  Japan yen                            112.690           112.67      +0.02
  Sing dlr                             1.334             1.3373      +0.23
  Taiwan dlr                           29.658            29.848      +0.64
  Korean won                           1066.900          1070.5      +0.33
  Rupiah                               13540.000       13565.00      +0.18
  Rupee                                63.675             63.87      +0.31
  Ringgit                              4.038              4.044      +0.15
  Yuan                                 6.498             6.5069      +0.14
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

