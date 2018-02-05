FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
February 5, 2018 / 1:50 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won drops 1 pct; others slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                                     
   DOLLAR                                               
 Change at 0138 GMT                                     
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    109.910     110.1         +0.17
 Sing dlr                     1.319       1.3193        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr                   29.340      29.235        -0.36
 Korean won                   1090.900    1079.7        -1.03
 Baht                         31.480      31.36         -0.38
 Peso                         51.640      51.45         -0.37
 Rupiah                       13500.000   13448         -0.39
 Rupee                        64.055      64.06          0.00
 Ringgit                      3.895       3.885         -0.26
 Yuan                         6.308       6.2990        -0.14
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    109.910     112.67        +2.51
 Sing dlr                     1.319       1.3373        +1.37
 Taiwan dlr                   29.340      29.848        +1.73
 Korean won                   1090.900    1070.50       -1.87
 Baht                         31.480      32.58         +3.49
 Peso                         51.640      49.93         -3.31
 Rupiah                       13500.000   13565         +0.48
 Rupee                        64.055      63.87         -0.29
 Ringgit                      3.895       4.0440        +3.83
 Yuan                         6.308       6.5069        +3.15
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.