EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won drops 1 pct; others slip

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.910 110.1 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3193 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.340 29.235 -0.36 Korean won 1090.900 1079.7 -1.03 Baht 31.480 31.36 -0.38 Peso 51.640 51.45 -0.37 Rupiah 13500.000 13448 -0.39 Rupee 64.055 64.06 0.00 Ringgit 3.895 3.885 -0.26 Yuan 6.308 6.2990 -0.14 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 109.910 112.67 +2.51 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3373 +1.37 Taiwan dlr 29.340 29.848 +1.73 Korean won 1090.900 1070.50 -1.87 Baht 31.480 32.58 +3.49 Peso 51.640 49.93 -3.31 Rupiah 13500.000 13565 +0.48 Rupee 64.055 63.87 -0.29 Ringgit 3.895 4.0440 +3.83 Yuan 6.308 6.5069 +3.15 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)