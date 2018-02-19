EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won firms; Philippine peso falls

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 106.130 106.3 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.310 1.3118 +0.13 Taiwan dlr* 29.342 29.358 +0.05 Korean won 1067.800 1077.2 +0.88 Baht 31.250 31.24 -0.03 Peso 52.260 52 -0.50 Rupiah 13530.000 13557 +0.20 Rupee* 64.210 64.21 0.00 Ringgit 3.885 3.891 +0.15 Yuan* 6.345 6.3400 -0.08 * Closed for market holiday Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.130 112.67 +6.16 Sing dlr 1.310 1.3373 +2.08 Taiwan dlr 29.342 29.848 +1.72 Korean won 1067.800 1070.50 +0.25 Baht 31.250 32.58 +4.26 Peso 52.260 49.93 -4.46 Rupiah 13530.000 13565 +0.26 Rupee 64.210 63.87 -0.53 Ringgit 3.885 4.0440 +4.09 Yuan 6.345 6.5069 +2.55 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)