February 19, 2018 / 2:08 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won firms; Philippine peso falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change as of  0202 GMT                               
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous      Pct
                                           day     Move
  Japan yen               106.130        106.3    +0.16
  Sing dlr                1.310         1.3118    +0.13
  Taiwan dlr*             29.342        29.358    +0.05
  Korean won              1067.800      1077.2    +0.88
  Baht                    31.250         31.24    -0.03
  Peso                    52.260            52    -0.50
  Rupiah                  13530.000      13557    +0.20
  Rupee*                  64.210         64.21     0.00
  Ringgit                 3.885          3.891    +0.15
  Yuan*                   6.345         6.3400    -0.08
 * Closed for market                                   
 holiday                                        
  Change so far in 2018                                
  Currency                Latest bid  End 2017      Pct
                                                   Move
  Japan yen               106.130       112.67    +6.16
  Sing dlr                1.310         1.3373    +2.08
  Taiwan dlr              29.342        29.848    +1.72
  Korean won              1067.800     1070.50    +0.25
  Baht                    31.250         32.58    +4.26
  Peso                    52.260         49.93    -4.46
  Rupiah                  13530.000      13565    +0.26
  Rupee                   64.210         63.87    -0.53
  Ringgit                 3.885         4.0440    +4.09
  Yuan                    6.345         6.5069    +2.55
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
