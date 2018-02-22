EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht fall

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0229 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0229 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 107.25 107.76 +0.48 0 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3234 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.257 29.245 -0.04 Korean won 1082.0 1076.2 -0.54 00 Baht 31.590 31.484 -0.34 Peso 52.100 52.1 +0.00 Rupiah 13670. 13618 -0.38 000 Rupee 64.755 64.76 +0.00 Ringgit 3.912 3.9 -0.31 Yuan 6.349 6.3450 -0.06 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest End 2017 Pct bid Move Japan yen 107.25 112.67 +5.05 0 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3373 +1.04 Taiwan dlr 29.257 29.848 +2.02 Korean won 1082.0 1070.50 -1.06 00 Baht 31.590 32.58 +3.13 Peso 52.100 49.93 -4.17 Rupiah 13670. 13565 -0.77 000 Rupee 64.755 63.87 -1.37 Ringgit 3.912 4.0440 +3.37 Yuan 6.349 6.5069 +2.49 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)