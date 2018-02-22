FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 2:38 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht fall

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0229 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    Change as of                             
      0229 GMT                         
  Currency           Latest  Previous     Pct
                        bid       day    Move
  Japan yen          107.25    107.76   +0.48
                     0                 
  Sing dlr           1.324     1.3234   -0.01
  Taiwan dlr         29.257    29.245   -0.04
  Korean won         1082.0    1076.2   -0.54
                     00                
  Baht               31.590    31.484   -0.34
  Peso               52.100      52.1   +0.00
  Rupiah             13670.     13618   -0.38
                     000               
  Rupee              64.755     64.76   +0.00
  Ringgit            3.912        3.9   -0.31
  Yuan               6.349     6.3450   -0.06
                                             
  Change so far in                           
 2018                                  
  Currency           Latest  End 2017     Pct
                     bid                 Move
  Japan yen          107.25    112.67   +5.05
                     0                 
  Sing dlr           1.324     1.3373   +1.04
  Taiwan dlr         29.257    29.848   +2.02
  Korean won         1082.0   1070.50   -1.06
                     00                
  Baht               31.590     32.58   +3.13
  Peso               52.100     49.93   -4.17
  Rupiah             13670.     13565   -0.77
                     000               
  Rupee              64.755     63.87   -1.37
  Ringgit            3.912     4.0440   +3.37
  Yuan               6.349     6.5069   +2.49
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)
