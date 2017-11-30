FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit drop; yuan, Singapore dollar inch up
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
Global Economy
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 30, 2017 / 1:47 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit drop; yuan, Singapore dollar inch up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar
at 0135 GMT.

  CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                  
 Change on the day at 0135 GMT                              
 Currency                         Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                        112.01      111.92        -0.08
 Sing dlr                         1.3464      1.3469        +0.04
 Taiwan dlr                       29.990      29.990         0.00
 Korean won                       1082        1076.8        -0.44
 Baht                             32.550      32.51         -0.12
 Rupiah                           13513       13502         -0.08
 Rupee                            64.31       64.31          0.00
 Ringgit                          4.085       4.08          -0.12
 Yuan                             6.610       6.6200        +0.15
                                                            
 Change so far in 2017                                      
 Currency                         Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                        112.01      117.07        +4.52
 Sing dlr                         1.3464      1.4490        +7.62
 Taiwan dlr                       29.990      32.279        +7.63
 Korean won                       1082        1207.70       +11.66
 Baht                             32.550      35.80         +9.98
 Rupiah                           13513       13470         -0.32
 Rupee                            64.310      67.92         +5.61
 Ringgit                          4.085       4.4845        +9.78
 Yuan                             6.610       6.9467        +5.10
 * Philippines market is closed for a holiday

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.