EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit drop; yuan, Singapore dollar inch up

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.01 111.92 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.3464 1.3469 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.990 29.990 0.00 Korean won 1082 1076.8 -0.44 Baht 32.550 32.51 -0.12 Rupiah 13513 13502 -0.08 Rupee 64.31 64.31 0.00 Ringgit 4.085 4.08 -0.12 Yuan 6.610 6.6200 +0.15 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.01 117.07 +4.52 Sing dlr 1.3464 1.4490 +7.62 Taiwan dlr 29.990 32.279 +7.63 Korean won 1082 1207.70 +11.66 Baht 32.550 35.80 +9.98 Rupiah 13513 13470 -0.32 Rupee 64.310 67.92 +5.61 Ringgit 4.085 4.4845 +9.78 Yuan 6.610 6.9467 +5.10 * Philippines market is closed for a holiday (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)