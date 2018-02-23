FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 2:25 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
      
  Change as of  0221 GMT                                    
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen               106.810           106.74     -0.07
  Sing dlr                1.319             1.3190     +0.00
  Taiwan dlr              29.248            29.301     +0.18
  Korean won              1077.500          1084.3     +0.63
  Baht                    31.440             31.54     +0.32
  Peso                    51.865              52.1     +0.45
  Rupiah                  13665.000          13680     +0.11
  Rupee                   65.040             65.04      0.00
  Ringgit                 3.897              3.915     +0.46
  Yuan                    6.339             6.3565     +0.28
                                                            
  Change so far in 2018                                     
  Currency                Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
  Japan yen               106.810           112.67     +5.49
  Sing dlr                1.319             1.3373     +1.39
  Taiwan dlr              29.248            29.848     +2.05
  Korean won              1077.500         1070.50     -0.65
  Baht                    31.440             32.58     +3.63
  Peso                    51.865             49.93     -3.73
  Rupiah                  13665.000          13565     -0.73
  Rupee                   65.040             63.87     -1.80
  Ringgit                 3.897             4.0440     +3.77
  Yuan                    6.339             6.5069     +2.66
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
