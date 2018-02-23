EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso rise

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0221 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.810 106.74 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3190 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.248 29.301 +0.18 Korean won 1077.500 1084.3 +0.63 Baht 31.440 31.54 +0.32 Peso 51.865 52.1 +0.45 Rupiah 13665.000 13680 +0.11 Rupee 65.040 65.04 0.00 Ringgit 3.897 3.915 +0.46 Yuan 6.339 6.3565 +0.28 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.810 112.67 +5.49 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3373 +1.39 Taiwan dlr 29.248 29.848 +2.05 Korean won 1077.500 1070.50 -0.65 Baht 31.440 32.58 +3.63 Peso 51.865 49.93 -3.73 Rupiah 13665.000 13565 -0.73 Rupee 65.040 63.87 -1.80 Ringgit 3.897 4.0440 +3.77 Yuan 6.339 6.5069 +2.66 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)