EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso, Chinese yuan edge higher
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
#Company News
November 7, 2017 / 1:42 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso, Chinese yuan edge higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0135 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
    
    Change as of                                 
      0135 GMT                           
  Currency            Latest   Previous  Pct Move
                         bid        day  
  Japan yen          113.87      113.68     -0.17
  Sing dlr           1.3612      1.3613     +0.01
  Taiwan dlr         30.172      30.204     +0.11
  Korean won         1112          1115     +0.28
  Baht               33.100       33.14     +0.12
  Peso               51.190       51.28     +0.18
  Rupiah             13505        13523     +0.13
  Rupee              64.68        64.68      0.00
  Ringgit            4.226         4.23     +0.09
  Yuan               6.622       6.6339     +0.18
                                                 
  Change so far in                               
 2017                                    
  Currency           Latest   End 2016   Pct Move
                     bid                 
  Japan yen          113.87      117.07     +2.81
  Sing dlr           1.3612      1.4490     +6.45
  Taiwan dlr         30.172      32.279     +6.98
  Korean won         1112       1207.70     +8.62
  Baht               33.100       35.80     +8.16
  Peso               51.190       49.72     -2.87
  Rupiah             13505        13470     -0.26
  Rupee              64.675       67.92     +5.02
  Ringgit            4.226       4.4845     +6.12
  Yuan               6.622       6.9467     +4.90
 

 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
