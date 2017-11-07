EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso, Chinese yuan edge higher

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0135 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 113.87 113.68 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.3612 1.3613 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.172 30.204 +0.11 Korean won 1112 1115 +0.28 Baht 33.100 33.14 +0.12 Peso 51.190 51.28 +0.18 Rupiah 13505 13523 +0.13 Rupee 64.68 64.68 0.00 Ringgit 4.226 4.23 +0.09 Yuan 6.622 6.6339 +0.18 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 113.87 117.07 +2.81 Sing dlr 1.3612 1.4490 +6.45 Taiwan dlr 30.172 32.279 +6.98 Korean won 1112 1207.70 +8.62 Baht 33.100 35.80 +8.16 Peso 51.190 49.72 -2.87 Rupiah 13505 13470 -0.26 Rupee 64.675 67.92 +5.02 Ringgit 4.226 4.4845 +6.12 Yuan 6.622 6.9467 +4.90 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)