EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso dip; Malaysian ringgit rises

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0212 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0212 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 112.17 112.38 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.3461 1.3455 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.997 30.006 +0.03 Korean won 1091 1089.1 -0.18 Baht 32.500 32.5 +0.00 Peso 50.520 50.47 -0.10 Rupiah 13572 13575 +0.02 Rupee 64.34 64.34 +0.00 Ringgit 4.078 4.083 +0.12 Yuan 6.610 6.6095 -0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 112.17 117.07 +4.37 Sing dlr 1.3461 1.4490 +7.64 Taiwan dlr 29.997 32.279 +7.61 Korean won 1091 1207.70 +10.69 Baht 32.500 35.80 +10.15 Peso 50.520 49.72 -1.58 Rupiah 13572 13470 -0.75 Rupee 64.340 67.92 +5.56 Ringgit 4.078 4.4845 +9.97 Yuan 6.610 6.9467 +5.09 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)