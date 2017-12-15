FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso dip; Malaysian ringgit rises
#Company News
December 15, 2017 / 2:20 AM / in 2 days

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso dip; Malaysian ringgit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0212 GMT.
    
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    Change as of                                
      0212 GMT                          
  Currency           Latest   Previous  Pct Move
                        bid        day  
  Japan yen          112.17     112.38     +0.19
  Sing dlr           1.3461     1.3455     -0.04
  Taiwan dlr         29.997     30.006     +0.03
  Korean won         1091       1089.1     -0.18
  Baht               32.500       32.5     +0.00
  Peso               50.520      50.47     -0.10
  Rupiah             13572       13575     +0.02
  Rupee              64.34       64.34     +0.00
  Ringgit            4.078       4.083     +0.12
  Yuan               6.610      6.6095     -0.01
                                                
  Change so far in                              
 2017                                   
  Currency           Latest  End 2016   Pct Move
                     bid                
  Japan yen          112.17     117.07     +4.37
  Sing dlr           1.3461     1.4490     +7.64
  Taiwan dlr         29.997     32.279     +7.61
  Korean won         1091      1207.70    +10.69
  Baht               32.500      35.80    +10.15
  Peso               50.520      49.72     -1.58
  Rupiah             13572       13470     -0.75
  Rupee              64.340      67.92     +5.56
  Ringgit            4.078      4.4845     +9.97
  Yuan               6.610      6.9467     +5.09
 
 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

