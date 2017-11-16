EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso edge higher

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Thursday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.870 112.86 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3565 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.108 30.150 +0.14 Korean won 1105.200 1112.3 +0.64 Baht 32.990 33.01 +0.06 Peso 50.930 51.04 +0.22 Rupiah 13540.000 13533 -0.05 Rupee 65.210 65.21 0.00 Ringgit 4.175 4.173 -0.05 Yuan 6.633 6.6195 -0.20 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.870 117.07 +3.72 Sing dlr 1.356 1.4490 +6.85 Taiwan dlr 30.108 32.279 +7.21 Korean won 1105.200 1207.70 +9.27 Baht 32.990 35.80 +8.52 Peso 50.930 49.72 -2.38 Rupiah 13540.000 13470 -0.52 Rupee 65.210 67.92 +4.16 Ringgit 4.175 4.4845 +7.41 Yuan 6.633 6.9467 +4.73 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)