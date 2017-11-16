FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso edge higher
#Company News
November 16, 2017 / 2:08 AM / in a day

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso edge higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Thursday.
    
  CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at                                       
        0202 GMT                                  
  Currency               Latest bid     Previous    Pct Move
                                             day  
  Japan yen              112.870          112.86       -0.01
  Sing dlr               1.356            1.3565       +0.03
  Taiwan dlr             30.108           30.150       +0.14
  Korean won             1105.200         1112.3       +0.64
  Baht                   32.990            33.01       +0.06
  Peso                   50.930            51.04       +0.22
  Rupiah                 13540.000         13533       -0.05
  Rupee                  65.210            65.21        0.00
  Ringgit                4.175             4.173       -0.05
  Yuan                   6.633            6.6195       -0.20
                                                            
  Change so far                                             
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.870          117.07       +3.72
  Sing dlr               1.356            1.4490       +6.85
  Taiwan dlr             30.108           32.279       +7.21
  Korean won             1105.200        1207.70       +9.27
  Baht                   32.990            35.80       +8.52
  Peso                   50.930            49.72       -2.38
  Rupiah                 13540.000         13470       -0.52
  Rupee                  65.210            67.92       +4.16
  Ringgit                4.175            4.4845       +7.41
  Yuan                   6.633            6.9467       +4.73
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
