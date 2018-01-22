FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 2:22 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso slip; Taiwan dollar rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                              
 Change on day at 0210 GMT                              
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    110.800     110.76        -0.04
 Sing dlr                     1.321       1.3207        -0.02
 Taiwan dlr                   29.343      29.430        +0.30
 Korean won                   1069.500    1065.9        -0.34
 Baht                         31.885      31.86         -0.08
 Peso                         50.830      50.72         -0.22
 Rupiah                       13335.000   13312         -0.17
 Rupee                        63.845      63.85          0.00
 Ringgit                      3.939       3.936         -0.08
 Yuan                         6.407       6.4030        -0.07
                                                        
 Change so far in 2018                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    110.800     112.67        +1.69
 Sing dlr                     1.321       1.3373        +1.23
 Taiwan dlr                   29.343      29.848        +1.72
 Korean won                   1069.500    1070.50       +0.09
 Baht                         31.885      32.58         +2.18
 Peso                         50.830      49.93         -1.77
 Rupiah                       13335.000   13565         +1.72
 Rupee                        63.845      63.87         +0.04
 Ringgit                      3.939       4.0440        +2.67
 Yuan                         6.407       6.5069        +1.55
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
