EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Philippine peso slip; Taiwan dollar rises

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on day at 0210 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.800 110.76 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.321 1.3207 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.343 29.430 +0.30 Korean won 1069.500 1065.9 -0.34 Baht 31.885 31.86 -0.08 Peso 50.830 50.72 -0.22 Rupiah 13335.000 13312 -0.17 Rupee 63.845 63.85 0.00 Ringgit 3.939 3.936 -0.08 Yuan 6.407 6.4030 -0.07 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 110.800 112.67 +1.69 Sing dlr 1.321 1.3373 +1.23 Taiwan dlr 29.343 29.848 +1.72 Korean won 1069.500 1070.50 +0.09 Baht 31.885 32.58 +2.18 Peso 50.830 49.93 -1.77 Rupiah 13335.000 13565 +1.72 Rupee 63.845 63.87 +0.04 Ringgit 3.939 4.0440 +2.67 Yuan 6.407 6.5069 +1.55 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)