EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, ringgit gain; others subdued
September 18, 2017 / 1:52 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, ringgit gain; others subdued

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar
at 0138 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0138 GMT                                    
  Currency                      Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                     111.190           110.84     -0.31
  Sing dlr                      1.345             1.3450     +0.01
  Taiwan dlr                    30.050            30.075     +0.08
  Korean won                    1130.100          1131.7     +0.14
  Baht                          33.080             33.08      0.00
  Peso                          51.180            51.165     -0.03
  Rupiah                        13235.000          13238     +0.02
  Rupee                         64.073             64.07      0.00
  Ringgit                       4.183              4.188     +0.12
  Yuan                          6.549             6.5500     +0.02
                                                                  
  Change so far                                                   
  Currency                      Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                     111.190           117.07     +5.29
  Sing dlr                      1.345             1.4490     +7.75
  Taiwan dlr                    30.050            32.279     +7.42
  Korean won                    1130.100         1207.70     +6.87
  Baht                          33.080             35.80     +8.22
  Peso                          51.180             49.72     -2.85
  Rupiah                        13235.000          13470     +1.78
  Rupee                         64.073             67.92     +6.00
  Ringgit                       4.183             4.4845     +7.21
  Yuan                          6.549             6.9467     +6.07
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

