EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, ringgit gain; others subdued

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.190 110.84 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3450 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.050 30.075 +0.08 Korean won 1130.100 1131.7 +0.14 Baht 33.080 33.08 0.00 Peso 51.180 51.165 -0.03 Rupiah 13235.000 13238 +0.02 Rupee 64.073 64.07 0.00 Ringgit 4.183 4.188 +0.12 Yuan 6.549 6.5500 +0.02 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.190 117.07 +5.29 Sing dlr 1.345 1.4490 +7.75 Taiwan dlr 30.050 32.279 +7.42 Korean won 1130.100 1207.70 +6.87 Baht 33.080 35.80 +8.22 Peso 51.180 49.72 -2.85 Rupiah 13235.000 13470 +1.78 Rupee 64.073 67.92 +6.00 Ringgit 4.183 4.4845 +7.21 Yuan 6.549 6.9467 +6.07 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)