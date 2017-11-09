FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won rises; Singapore dollar inches lower
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 9, 2017 / 1:51 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won rises; Singapore dollar inches lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Thursday.
    
  CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day                                
    at   0143 GMT                         
  Currency             Latest   Previous   Pct Move
                          bid        day  
  Japan yen           114.03      113.86      -0.15
  Sing dlr            1.3625      1.3616      -0.07
  Taiwan dlr          30.188      30.187      -0.00
  Korean won          1114        1115.6      +0.13
  Baht                33.110       33.11      +0.00
  Peso                51.280        51.3      +0.04
  Rupiah              13515        13515      +0.00
  Rupee               64.95        64.95      +0.00
  Ringgit             4.227        4.228      +0.02
  Yuan                6.634       6.6317      -0.04
                                                   
  Change so far in                                 
 2017                                     
  Currency            Latest   End 2016    Pct Move
                      bid                 
  Japan yen           114.03      117.07      +2.67
  Sing dlr            1.3625      1.4490      +6.35
  Taiwan dlr          30.188      32.279      +6.93
  Korean won          1114       1207.70      +8.40
  Baht                33.110       35.80      +8.12
  Peso                51.280       49.72      -3.04
  Rupiah              13515        13470      -0.33
  Rupee               64.950       67.92      +4.57
  Ringgit             4.227       4.4845      +6.09
  Yuan                6.634       6.9467      +4.71
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.