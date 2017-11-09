EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won rises; Singapore dollar inches lower

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Thursday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 114.03 113.86 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.3625 1.3616 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.188 30.187 -0.00 Korean won 1114 1115.6 +0.13 Baht 33.110 33.11 +0.00 Peso 51.280 51.3 +0.04 Rupiah 13515 13515 +0.00 Rupee 64.95 64.95 +0.00 Ringgit 4.227 4.228 +0.02 Yuan 6.634 6.6317 -0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 114.03 117.07 +2.67 Sing dlr 1.3625 1.4490 +6.35 Taiwan dlr 30.188 32.279 +6.93 Korean won 1114 1207.70 +8.40 Baht 33.110 35.80 +8.12 Peso 51.280 49.72 -3.04 Rupiah 13515 13470 -0.33 Rupee 64.950 67.92 +4.57 Ringgit 4.227 4.4845 +6.09 Yuan 6.634 6.9467 +4.71 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)