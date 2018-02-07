FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 1:58 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0137 GMT                              
  Currency                       Latest bid  Previous    Pct
                                                  day   Move
  Japan yen                      109.450       109.55  +0.09
  Sing dlr                       1.318         1.3187  +0.02
  Taiwan dlr                     29.248        29.386  +0.47
  Korean won                     1081.700      1091.5  +0.91
  Baht                           31.450        31.499  +0.16
  Peso                           51.275         51.46  +0.36
  Rupiah                         13540.000      13550  +0.07
  Rupee                          64.240         64.24   0.00
  Ringgit                        3.901         3.9135  +0.32
  Yuan                           6.281         6.2810  +0.01
                                                            
  Change so far                                             
  Currency                       Latest bid  End 2017    Pct
                                                        Move
  Japan yen                      109.450       112.67  +2.94
  Sing dlr                       1.318         1.3373  +1.43
  Taiwan dlr                     29.248        29.848  +2.05
  Korean won                     1081.700     1070.50  -1.04
  Baht                           31.450         32.58  +3.59
  Peso                           51.275         49.93  -2.62
  Rupiah                         13540.000      13565  +0.18
  Rupee                          64.240         63.87  -0.58
  Ringgit                        3.901         4.0440  +3.67
  Yuan                           6.281         6.5069  +3.60
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
