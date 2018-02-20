EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht drop; Philippine peso rises

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0222 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.700 106.59 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.315 1.3134 -0.12 Taiwan dlr* 29.342 29.358 +0.05 Korean won 1070.000 1067.6 -0.22 Baht 31.430 31.38 -0.16 Peso 52.230 52.34 +0.21 Rupiah 13570.000 13558 -0.09 Rupee 64.210 64.21 0.00 Ringgit 3.892 3.889 -0.08 Yuan* 6.345 6.3400 -0.08 *Closed for market holiday Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.700 112.67 +5.60 Sing dlr 1.315 1.3373 +1.70 Taiwan dlr 29.342 29.848 +1.72 Korean won 1070.000 1070.50 +0.05 Baht 31.430 32.58 +3.66 Peso 52.230 49.93 -4.40 Rupiah 13570.000 13565 -0.04 Rupee 64.210 63.87 -0.53 Ringgit 3.892 4.0440 +3.91 Yuan 6.345 6.5069 +2.55 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)