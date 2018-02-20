FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 2:30 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht drop; Philippine peso rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    Change as of                                       
      0222 GMT                                 
  Currency           Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen          106.700           106.59     -0.10
  Sing dlr           1.315             1.3134     -0.12
  Taiwan dlr*        29.342            29.358     +0.05
  Korean won         1070.000          1067.6     -0.22
  Baht               31.430             31.38     -0.16
  Peso               52.230             52.34     +0.21
  Rupiah             13570.000          13558     -0.09
  Rupee              64.210             64.21      0.00
  Ringgit            3.892              3.889     -0.08
  Yuan*              6.345             6.3400     -0.08
 *Closed for market                                    
 holiday                                       
  Change so far in                                     
 2018                                          
  Currency           Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
  Japan yen          106.700           112.67     +5.60
  Sing dlr           1.315             1.3373     +1.70
  Taiwan dlr         29.342            29.848     +1.72
  Korean won         1070.000         1070.50     +0.05
  Baht               31.430             32.58     +3.66
  Peso               52.230             49.93     -4.40
  Rupiah             13570.000          13565     -0.04
  Rupee              64.210             63.87     -0.53
  Ringgit            3.892             4.0440     +3.91
  Yuan               6.345             6.5069     +2.55
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
