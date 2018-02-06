FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 1:51 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Change on the day at 0141 GMT                               
  Currency                         Latest bid  Previous    Pct
                                                    day   Move
  Japan yen                      108.900         109.09  +0.17
  Sing dlr                       1.322           1.3215  -0.02
  Taiwan dlr                     29.396          29.307  -0.30
  Korean won                     1095.100        1088.5  -0.60
  Baht                           31.650           31.52  -0.41
  Peso                           51.540           51.51  -0.06
  Rupiah                         13575.000        13520  -0.41
  Rupee                          64.060           64.06   0.00
  Ringgit                        3.912            3.898  -0.36
  Yuan                           6.302           6.2940  -0.13
                                                              
  Change so far                                               
  Currency                       Latest bid    End 2017    Pct
                                                          Move
  Japan yen                      108.900         112.67  +3.46
  Sing dlr                       1.322           1.3373  +1.17
  Taiwan dlr                     29.396          29.848  +1.54
  Korean won                     1095.100       1070.50  -2.25
  Baht                           31.650           32.58  +2.94
  Peso                           51.540           49.93  -3.12
  Rupiah                         13575.000        13565  -0.07
  Rupee                          64.060           63.87  -0.30
  Ringgit                        3.912           4.0440  +3.37
  Yuan                           6.302           6.5069  +3.25
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
