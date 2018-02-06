EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht fall

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0141 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 108.900 109.09 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3215 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.396 29.307 -0.30 Korean won 1095.100 1088.5 -0.60 Baht 31.650 31.52 -0.41 Peso 51.540 51.51 -0.06 Rupiah 13575.000 13520 -0.41 Rupee 64.060 64.06 0.00 Ringgit 3.912 3.898 -0.36 Yuan 6.302 6.2940 -0.13 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 108.900 112.67 +3.46 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3373 +1.17 Taiwan dlr 29.396 29.848 +1.54 Korean won 1095.100 1070.50 -2.25 Baht 31.650 32.58 +2.94 Peso 51.540 49.93 -3.12 Rupiah 13575.000 13565 -0.07 Rupee 64.060 63.87 -0.30 Ringgit 3.912 4.0440 +3.37 Yuan 6.302 6.5069 +3.25 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)