FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Company News
March 7, 2018 / 1:47 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht firm; Chinese yuan slips most

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen               105.840           106.11      +0.26
  Sing dlr                1.316             1.3159      -0.04
  Taiwan dlr              29.255            29.287      +0.11
  Korean won              1069.000          1076.1      +0.66
  Baht                    31.330             31.39      +0.19
  Peso                    52.080                52      -0.15
  Rupiah                  13760.000          13770      +0.07
  Rupee                   64.955             64.96       0.00
  Ringgit                 3.899              3.902      +0.08
  Yuan                    6.328             6.3100      -0.29
                                                             
  Change so far in 2018                                      
  Currency                Latest bid  End 2017       Pct Move
  Japan yen               105.840           112.67      +6.45
  Sing dlr                1.316             1.3373      +1.59
  Taiwan dlr              29.255            29.848      +2.03
  Korean won              1069.000         1070.50      +0.14
  Baht                    31.330             32.58      +3.99
  Peso                    52.080             49.93      -4.13
  Rupiah                  13760.000          13565      -1.42
  Rupee                   64.955             63.87      -1.67
  Ringgit                 3.899             4.0440      +3.72
  Yuan                    6.328             6.5069      +2.82
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.