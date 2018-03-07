EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht firm; Chinese yuan slips most

March 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.840 106.11 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.316 1.3159 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.255 29.287 +0.11 Korean won 1069.000 1076.1 +0.66 Baht 31.330 31.39 +0.19 Peso 52.080 52 -0.15 Rupiah 13760.000 13770 +0.07 Rupee 64.955 64.96 0.00 Ringgit 3.899 3.902 +0.08 Yuan 6.328 6.3100 -0.29 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 105.840 112.67 +6.45 Sing dlr 1.316 1.3373 +1.59 Taiwan dlr 29.255 29.848 +2.03 Korean won 1069.000 1070.50 +0.14 Baht 31.330 32.58 +3.99 Peso 52.080 49.93 -4.13 Rupiah 13760.000 13565 -1.42 Rupee 64.955 63.87 -1.67 Ringgit 3.899 4.0440 +3.72 Yuan 6.328 6.5069 +2.82 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)