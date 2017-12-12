EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht firm; Philippine peso weakens

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0151 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 113.44 113.55 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3511 1.3513 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.020 30.018 -0.01 Korean won 1089 1092.3 +0.30 Baht 32.590 32.666 +0.23 Peso 50.400 50.36 -0.08 Rupiah 13548 13550 +0.01 Rupee 64.36 64.36 +0.00 Ringgit 4.076 4.075 -0.02 Yuan 6.620 6.6185 -0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 113.44 117.07 +3.20 Sing dlr 1.3511 1.4490 +7.25 Taiwan dlr 30.020 32.279 +7.52 Korean won 1089 1207.70 +10.90 Baht 32.590 35.80 +9.85 Peso 50.400 49.72 -1.35 Rupiah 13548 13470 -0.58 Rupee 64.360 67.92 +5.53 Ringgit 4.076 4.4845 +10.02 Yuan 6.620 6.9467 +4.93 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)