EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht firm; Philippine peso weakens
December 12, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht firm; Philippine peso weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0151 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change as of                              
      0151 GMT                         
  Currency           Latest  Previous     Pct
                        bid       day    Move
  Japan yen          113.44    113.55   +0.10
  Sing dlr           1.3511    1.3513   +0.01
  Taiwan dlr         30.020    30.018   -0.01
  Korean won         1089      1092.3   +0.30
  Baht               32.590    32.666   +0.23
  Peso               50.400     50.36   -0.08
  Rupiah             13548      13550   +0.01
  Rupee              64.36      64.36   +0.00
  Ringgit            4.076      4.075   -0.02
  Yuan               6.620     6.6185   -0.03
                                             
  Change so far in                           
 2017                                  
  Currency           Latest  End 2016     Pct
                     bid                 Move
  Japan yen          113.44    117.07   +3.20
  Sing dlr           1.3511    1.4490   +7.25
  Taiwan dlr         30.020    32.279   +7.52
  Korean won         1089     1207.70  +10.90
  Baht               32.590     35.80   +9.85
  Peso               50.400     49.72   -1.35
  Rupiah             13548      13470   -0.58
  Rupee              64.360     67.92   +5.53
  Ringgit            4.076     4.4845  +10.02
  Yuan               6.620     6.9467   +4.93
 
 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.