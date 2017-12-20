FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht weaker; Philippine peso firm
December 20, 2017 / 1:48 AM / 6 days ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht weaker; Philippine peso firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.93      112.88        -0.04
 Sing dlr                     1.3466      1.3464        -0.01
 Taiwan dlr                   29.995      29.990        -0.02
 Korean won                   1085        1084.9        -0.05
 Baht                         32.680      32.66         -0.06
 Peso                         50.310      50.39         +0.16
 Rupiah                       13575       13575         +0.00
 Rupee                        64.03       64.03         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.076       4.079         +0.07
 Yuan                         6.603       6.6058        +0.04
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.93      117.07        +3.67
 Sing dlr                     1.3466      1.4490        +7.60
 Taiwan dlr                   29.995      32.279        +7.61
 Korean won                   1085        1207.70       +11.27
 Baht                         32.680      35.80         +9.55
 Peso                         50.310      49.72         -1.17
 Rupiah                       13575       13470         -0.77
 Rupee                        64.025      67.92         +6.08
 Ringgit                      4.076       4.4845        +10.02
 Yuan                         6.603       6.9467        +5.20
 
 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
