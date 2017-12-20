EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won, Thai baht weaker; Philippine peso firm

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.93 112.88 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3466 1.3464 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.995 29.990 -0.02 Korean won 1085 1084.9 -0.05 Baht 32.680 32.66 -0.06 Peso 50.310 50.39 +0.16 Rupiah 13575 13575 +0.00 Rupee 64.03 64.03 +0.00 Ringgit 4.076 4.079 +0.07 Yuan 6.603 6.6058 +0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.93 117.07 +3.67 Sing dlr 1.3466 1.4490 +7.60 Taiwan dlr 29.995 32.279 +7.61 Korean won 1085 1207.70 +11.27 Baht 32.680 35.80 +9.55 Peso 50.310 49.72 -1.17 Rupiah 13575 13470 -0.77 Rupee 64.025 67.92 +6.08 Ringgit 4.076 4.4845 +10.02 Yuan 6.603 6.9467 +5.20 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)