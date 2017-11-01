EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won up, Indonesian rupiah, Sing dollar sag

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.89 113.62 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.3633 1.3625 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.165 30.170 +0.02 Korean won 1119 1120.4 +0.17 Baht 33.190 33.21 +0.06 Rupiah 13588 13560 -0.21 Rupee 64.75 64.75 0.00 Ringgit 4.232 4.2315 -0.01 Yuan 6.635 6.6340 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.89 117.07 +2.79 Sing dlr 1.3633 1.4490 +6.29 Taiwan dlr 30.165 32.279 +7.01 Korean won 1119 1207.70 +7.97 Baht 33.190 35.80 +7.86 Rupiah 13588 13470 -0.87 Rupee 64.745 67.92 +4.90 Ringgit 4.232 4.4845 +5.97 Yuan 6.635 6.9467 +4.70 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)