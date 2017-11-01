FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won up, Indonesian rupiah, Sing dollar sag
November 1, 2017 / 1:42 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won up, Indonesian rupiah, Sing dollar sag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0138 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.89      113.62        -0.24
 Sing dlr                     1.3633      1.3625        -0.06
 Taiwan dlr                   30.165      30.170        +0.02
 Korean won                   1119        1120.4        +0.17
 Baht                         33.190      33.21         +0.06
 Rupiah                       13588       13560         -0.21
 Rupee                        64.75       64.75         0.00
 Ringgit                      4.232       4.2315        -0.01
 Yuan                         6.635       6.6340        -0.02
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.89      117.07        +2.79
 Sing dlr                     1.3633      1.4490        +6.29
 Taiwan dlr                   30.165      32.279        +7.01
 Korean won                   1119        1207.70       +7.97
 Baht                         33.190      35.80         +7.86
 Rupiah                       13588       13470         -0.87
 Rupee                        64.745      67.92         +4.90
 Ringgit                      4.232       4.4845        +5.97
 Yuan                         6.635       6.9467        +4.70
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

