FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-South Korean won, Chinese yuan rise; Philippine peso down
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 18, 2017 / 1:54 AM / in 4 days

EM ASIA FX-South Korean won, Chinese yuan rise; Philippine peso down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0143 GMT.
   
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
    Change as of 0143 GMT                                      
  Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                  112.170           112.19     +0.02
  Sing dlr                   1.355             1.3553     +0.06
  Taiwan dlr                 30.200            30.205     +0.02
  Korean won                 1131.300          1132.5     +0.11
  Baht                       33.080              33.1     +0.06
  Peso                       51.375             51.33     -0.09
  Rupiah                     13513.000          13505     -0.06
  Rupee                      65.020             65.02      0.00
  Yuan                       6.610             6.6250     +0.23
                                                               
  Change so far in 2017                                        
  Currency                   Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                  112.170           117.07     +4.37
  Sing dlr                   1.355             1.4490     +6.98
  Taiwan dlr                 30.200            32.279     +6.88
  Korean won                 1131.300         1207.70     +6.75
  Baht                       33.080             35.80     +8.22
  Peso                       51.375             49.72     -3.22
  Rupiah                     13513.000          13470     -0.32
  Rupee                      65.020             67.92     +4.46
  Yuan                       6.610             6.9467     +5.10
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.