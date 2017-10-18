EM ASIA FX-South Korean won, Chinese yuan rise; Philippine peso down

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.170 112.19 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3553 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.200 30.205 +0.02 Korean won 1131.300 1132.5 +0.11 Baht 33.080 33.1 +0.06 Peso 51.375 51.33 -0.09 Rupiah 13513.000 13505 -0.06 Rupee 65.020 65.02 0.00 Yuan 6.610 6.6250 +0.23 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.170 117.07 +4.37 Sing dlr 1.355 1.4490 +6.98 Taiwan dlr 30.200 32.279 +6.88 Korean won 1131.300 1207.70 +6.75 Baht 33.080 35.80 +8.22 Peso 51.375 49.72 -3.22 Rupiah 13513.000 13470 -0.32 Rupee 65.020 67.92 +4.46 Yuan 6.610 6.9467 +5.10 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)