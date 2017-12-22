EM ASIA FX-South Korean won inches up; Malaysian ringgit slips

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT on Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 113.33 113.32 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3445 1.3432 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.982 29.988 +0.02 Korean won 1080 1082.7 +0.29 Baht 32.710 32.72 +0.03 Peso 50.300 50.24 -0.12 Rupiah 13560 13555 -0.04 Rupee 64.05 64.05 +0.00 Ringgit 4.082 4.076 -0.15 Yuan 6.585 6.5855 +0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 113.33 117.07 +3.30 Sing dlr 1.3445 1.4490 +7.77 Taiwan dlr 29.982 32.279 +7.66 Korean won 1080 1207.70 +11.87 Baht 32.710 35.80 +9.45 Peso 50.300 49.72 -1.15 Rupiah 13560 13470 -0.66 Rupee 64.053 67.92 +6.04 Ringgit 4.082 4.4845 +9.86 Yuan 6.585 6.9467 +5.50 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)