EM ASIA FX-South Korean won inches up; Malaysian ringgit slips
December 22, 2017 / 1:47 AM / in 4 days

EM ASIA FX-South Korean won inches up; Malaysian ringgit slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT on Friday.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Currency                Latest  Previous    Pct Move
                             bid       day  
  Japan yen              113.33     113.32       -0.01
  Sing dlr               1.3445     1.3432       -0.10
  Taiwan dlr             29.982     29.988       +0.02
  Korean won             1080       1082.7       +0.29
  Baht                   32.710      32.72       +0.03
  Peso                   50.300      50.24       -0.12
  Rupiah                 13560       13555       -0.04
  Rupee                  64.05       64.05       +0.00
  Ringgit                4.082       4.076       -0.15
  Yuan                   6.585      6.5855       +0.01
                                                      
  Change so far in 2017                               
  Currency               Latest   End 2016    Pct Move
                         bid                
  Japan yen              113.33     117.07       +3.30
  Sing dlr               1.3445     1.4490       +7.77
  Taiwan dlr             29.982     32.279       +7.66
  Korean won             1080      1207.70      +11.87
  Baht                   32.710      35.80       +9.45
  Peso                   50.300      49.72       -1.15
  Rupiah                 13560       13470       -0.66
  Rupee                  64.053      67.92       +6.04
  Ringgit                4.082      4.4845       +9.86
  Yuan                   6.585      6.9467       +5.50
 
 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)

