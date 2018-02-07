EM ASIA FX-South Korean won leads as Asia-Pacific gets back to normal

* Regional currencies rise in lock step with equities * South Korean won firms most * Taiwan dollar gains ahead of trade data (Adds text, updates prices) By Aaron Saldanha Feb 7 (Reuters) - All Asian currencies recovered their losses against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as a degree of calm returned to the region's equity markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.8 percent after rising as much as 2 percent in early trade. "Most of the volatility is concentrated in stocks as Asian equity markets followed U.S. stock indices closely. However, the FX and interest rates space has been relatively quiet despite the sharp spike in the VIX (volatility gauge), pointing to a contained fallout in just one asset class," DBS Group strategists Eugene Leow and Philip Wee said in a note. "With the rebound in the Dow last night, some semblance of stability has likely been established." The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was mostly flat at 89.608, edging away from the two-week peak of 90.034 set overnight. South Korea's won was 0.6 percent firmer against the dollar, making it the region's biggest gainer. It had firmed as much as 1.1 percent earlier on Wednesday. South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose for the third straight month to $395.75 billion at end-January, the central bank said on Monday. The Taiwan dollar was also among the region's biggest gainers, firming about 0.5 percent. Taiwan, which is a significant exporter of electronic goods, reports trade data later in the day. Similarly, the Thai baht firmed about 0.1 percent and the Malaysian ringgit by 0.2 percent. Malaysia is also due to issue trade later on Wednesday. Malaysian exports are expected to have risen in December at a slower annual pace for a second consecutive month, a Reuters poll projected, reflecting their strong previous performances and lower commodity prices. The positive sentiment carried across the Strait of Malacca to Indonesia where the rupiah followed suit, albeit not to the same extent. The Philippine peso strengthened 0.5 percent while the Philippine Stock Exchange's equity index added as much as 1.8 percent during the day. Meanwhile, the Singapore dollar firmed 0.1 percent on Wednesday. The city-state is due to report on its foreign exchange reserves later in the day. INDIAN RUPEE India's rupee was 0.1 percent stronger ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting no policy change to the Reserve Bank of India's repurchase and reverse repurchase rates. CHINESE YUAN After maintaining an even keel in the face of regional volatility on Tuesday, the Chinese yuan firmed 0.4 percent against the dollar on Wednesday. China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to 6.2882 per dollar on Wednesday, the strongest level since August 2015. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0525 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0525 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.160 109.55 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3187 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.232 29.386 +0.53 Korean won 1084.700 1091.5 +0.63 Baht 31.470 31.499 +0.09 Peso 51.195 51.46 +0.52 Rupiah 13543.000 13550 +0.05 Rupee 64.165 64.24 +0.12 Ringgit 3.905 3.9135 +0.22 Yuan 6.255 6.2810 +0.42 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 109.160 112.67 +3.22 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3373 +1.50 Taiwan dlr 29.232 29.848 +2.11 Korean won 1084.700 1070.50 -1.31 Baht 31.470 32.58 +3.53 Peso 51.195 49.93 -2.47 Rupiah 13543.000 13565 +0.16 Rupee 64.165 63.87 -0.46 Ringgit 3.905 4.0440 +3.56 Yuan 6.255 6.5069 +4.03 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)