EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dlr, Philippine peso rise; Sing dlr dips
January 3, 2018 / 1:46 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dlr, Philippine peso rise; Sing dlr dips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Wednesday. 
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                            
                                                      
 Change on the day at 0132 GMT                        
 Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                  112.310     112.28        -0.03
 Sing dlr                   1.330       1.3289        -0.05
 Taiwan dlr                 29.558      29.628        +0.24
 Korean won                 1065.800    1061.2        -0.43
 Baht                       32.420      32.58         +0.49
 Peso                       49.835      49.93         +0.19
 Rupiah                     13496.000   13515         +0.14
 Rupee                      63.475      63.48          0.00
 Ringgit                    4.020       4.018         -0.05
 Yuan                       6.499       6.4949        -0.06
                                                      
 Change so far in 2018                                
 Currency                   Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                  112.310     112.67        +0.32
 Sing dlr                   1.330       1.3373        +0.58
 Taiwan dlr                 29.558      29.848        +0.98
 Korean won                 1065.800    1070.50       +0.44
 Baht                       32.420      32.58         +0.49
 Peso                       49.835      49.93         +0.19
 Rupiah                     13496.000   13565         +0.51
 Rupee                      63.475      63.87         +0.62
 Ringgit                    4.020       4.0440        +0.60
 Yuan                       6.499       6.5069        +0.12
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
