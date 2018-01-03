EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dlr, Philippine peso rise; Sing dlr dips

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Wednesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.310 112.28 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3289 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.558 29.628 +0.24 Korean won 1065.800 1061.2 -0.43 Baht 32.420 32.58 +0.49 Peso 49.835 49.93 +0.19 Rupiah 13496.000 13515 +0.14 Rupee 63.475 63.48 0.00 Ringgit 4.020 4.018 -0.05 Yuan 6.499 6.4949 -0.06 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 112.310 112.67 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3373 +0.58 Taiwan dlr 29.558 29.848 +0.98 Korean won 1065.800 1070.50 +0.44 Baht 32.420 32.58 +0.49 Peso 49.835 49.93 +0.19 Rupiah 13496.000 13565 +0.51 Rupee 63.475 63.87 +0.62 Ringgit 4.020 4.0440 +0.60 Yuan 6.499 6.5069 +0.12 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)