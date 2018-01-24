FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
January 24, 2018 / 1:41 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan gain; S.Korean won slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Currency          Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen         110.150     110.29        +0.13
 Sing dlr          1.317       1.3169        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr        29.280      29.402        +0.42
 Korean won        1071.900    1070.2        -0.16
 Baht              31.750      31.83         +0.25
 Peso              51.080      51.1          +0.04
 Rupiah            13318.000   13320         +0.02
 Rupee             63.770      63.77          0.00
 Ringgit           3.916       3.925         +0.23
 Yuan              6.394       6.4084        +0.23
                                             
 Change so far                               
 Currency          Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen         110.150     112.67        +2.29
 Sing dlr          1.317       1.3373        +1.56
 Taiwan dlr        29.280      29.848        +1.94
 Korean won        1071.900    1070.50       -0.13
 Baht              31.750      32.58         +2.61
 Peso              51.080      49.93         -2.25
 Rupiah            13318.000   13565         +1.85
 Rupee             63.770      63.87         +0.16
 Ringgit           3.916       4.0440        +3.27
 Yuan              6.394       6.5069        +1.77
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
