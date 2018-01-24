EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan gain; S.Korean won slips

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.150 110.29 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.317 1.3169 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.280 29.402 +0.42 Korean won 1071.900 1070.2 -0.16 Baht 31.750 31.83 +0.25 Peso 51.080 51.1 +0.04 Rupiah 13318.000 13320 +0.02 Rupee 63.770 63.77 0.00 Ringgit 3.916 3.925 +0.23 Yuan 6.394 6.4084 +0.23 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 110.150 112.67 +2.29 Sing dlr 1.317 1.3373 +1.56 Taiwan dlr 29.280 29.848 +1.94 Korean won 1071.900 1070.50 -0.13 Baht 31.750 32.58 +2.61 Peso 51.080 49.93 -2.25 Rupiah 13318.000 13565 +1.85 Rupee 63.770 63.87 +0.16 Ringgit 3.916 4.0440 +3.27 Yuan 6.394 6.5069 +1.77 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)