EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar hits 4-yr high; Thai baht edges lower
December 29, 2017 / 1:48 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar hits 4-yr high; Thai baht edges lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0141 GMT                       
 Currency                  Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                 112.75      112.87        +0.11
 Sing dlr                  1.3368      1.3375        +0.05
 Taiwan dlr                29.670      29.840        +0.57
 Baht                      32.680      32.65         -0.09
 Peso                      49.950      49.98         +0.06
 Rupiah                    13550       13561         +0.08
 Rupee                     64.08       64.08         +0.00
 Ringgit                   4.058       4.065         +0.17
 Yuan                      6.527       6.5333        +0.10
                                                     
 Change so far in 2017                               
 Currency                  Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                 112.75      117.07        +3.83
 Sing dlr                  1.3368      1.4490        +8.39
 Taiwan dlr                29.670      32.279        +8.79
 Baht                      32.680      35.80         +9.55
 Peso                      49.950      49.72         -0.46
 Rupiah                    13550       13470         -0.59
 Rupee                     64.075      67.92         +6.00
 Ringgit                   4.058       4.4845        +10.51
 Yuan                      6.527       6.9467        +6.43
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
