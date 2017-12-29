EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar hits 4-yr high; Thai baht edges lower

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0141 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.75 112.87 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.3368 1.3375 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.670 29.840 +0.57 Baht 32.680 32.65 -0.09 Peso 49.950 49.98 +0.06 Rupiah 13550 13561 +0.08 Rupee 64.08 64.08 +0.00 Ringgit 4.058 4.065 +0.17 Yuan 6.527 6.5333 +0.10 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.75 117.07 +3.83 Sing dlr 1.3368 1.4490 +8.39 Taiwan dlr 29.670 32.279 +8.79 Baht 32.680 35.80 +9.55 Peso 49.950 49.72 -0.46 Rupiah 13550 13470 -0.59 Rupee 64.075 67.92 +6.00 Ringgit 4.058 4.4845 +10.51 Yuan 6.527 6.9467 +6.43 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)