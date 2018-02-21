FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 21, 2018 / 2:27 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change as of 0215 GMT                                      
  Currency                    Latest bid  Previous   Pct Move
                                               day  
  Japan yen                   107.590       107.31      -0.26
  Sing dlr                    1.318         1.3190      +0.09
  Taiwan dlr                  29.162        29.342      +0.62
  Korean won                  1074.300      1073.5      -0.07
  Baht                        31.510         31.49      -0.06
  Peso                        52.090         52.24      +0.29
  Rupiah                      13578.000      13610      +0.24
  Rupee                       64.790         64.79      +0.00
  Ringgit                     3.904          3.902      -0.05
                                                             
  Change so far in 2018                                      
  Currency                    Latest bid  End 2017   Pct Move
  Japan yen                   107.590       112.67      +4.72
  Sing dlr                    1.318         1.3373      +1.48
  Taiwan dlr                  29.162        29.848      +2.35
  Korean won                  1074.300     1070.50      -0.35
  Baht                        31.510         32.58      +3.40
  Peso                        52.090         49.93      -4.15
  Rupiah                      13578.000      13565      -0.10
  Rupee                       64.790         63.87      -1.42
  Ringgit                     3.904         4.0440      +3.59
  Yuan*                       6.345         6.5069      +2.55
    *Closed for market holiday

 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.