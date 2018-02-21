EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah rise

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0215 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 107.590 107.31 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3190 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.162 29.342 +0.62 Korean won 1074.300 1073.5 -0.07 Baht 31.510 31.49 -0.06 Peso 52.090 52.24 +0.29 Rupiah 13578.000 13610 +0.24 Rupee 64.790 64.79 +0.00 Ringgit 3.904 3.902 -0.05 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 107.590 112.67 +4.72 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3373 +1.48 Taiwan dlr 29.162 29.848 +2.35 Korean won 1074.300 1070.50 -0.35 Baht 31.510 32.58 +3.40 Peso 52.090 49.93 -4.15 Rupiah 13578.000 13565 -0.10 Rupee 64.790 63.87 -1.42 Ringgit 3.904 4.0440 +3.59 Yuan* 6.345 6.5069 +2.55 *Closed for market holiday (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)