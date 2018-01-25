EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won edge higher; Chinese yuan dips

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Thursday at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.390 109.21 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.308 1.3070 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.132 29.302 +0.58 Korean won 1064.200 1070.2 +0.56 Baht 31.500 31.62 +0.38 Peso 50.880 50.96 +0.16 Rupiah 13295.000 13311 +0.12 Rupee 63.690 63.69 0.00 Ringgit 3.904 3.911 +0.18 Yuan 6.367 6.3590 -0.12 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 109.390 112.67 +3.00 Sing dlr 1.308 1.3373 +2.22 Taiwan dlr 29.132 29.848 +2.46 Korean won 1064.200 1070.50 +0.59 Baht 31.500 32.58 +3.43 Peso 50.880 49.93 -1.87 Rupiah 13295.000 13565 +2.03 Rupee 63.690 63.87 +0.28 Ringgit 3.904 4.0440 +3.59 Yuan 6.367 6.5069 +2.20 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)