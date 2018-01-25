FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
January 25, 2018 / 1:42 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won edge higher; Chinese yuan dips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Thursday at 0134 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
 Change on the day at 0134 GMT                                 
 Currency                            Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                           109.390     109.21        -0.16
 Sing dlr                            1.308       1.3070        -0.10
 Taiwan dlr                          29.132      29.302        +0.58
 Korean won                          1064.200    1070.2        +0.56
 Baht                                31.500      31.62         +0.38
 Peso                                50.880      50.96         +0.16
 Rupiah                              13295.000   13311         +0.12
 Rupee                               63.690      63.69          0.00
 Ringgit                             3.904       3.911         +0.18
 Yuan                                6.367       6.3590        -0.12
                                                               
 Change so far in 2018                                         
 Currency                            Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                           109.390     112.67        +3.00
 Sing dlr                            1.308       1.3373        +2.22
 Taiwan dlr                          29.132      29.848        +2.46
 Korean won                          1064.200    1070.50       +0.59
 Baht                                31.500      32.58         +3.43
 Peso                                50.880      49.93         -1.87
 Rupiah                              13295.000   13565         +2.03
 Rupee                               63.690      63.87         +0.28
 Ringgit                             3.904       4.0440        +3.59
 Yuan                                6.367       6.5069        +2.20
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
