EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Thai baht firm; Philippine peso weakens
December 1, 2017 / 1:49 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Thai baht firm; Philippine peso weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0136 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.53      112.52        -0.01
 Sing dlr                     1.3479      1.3484        +0.04
 Taiwan dlr                   29.981      30.010        +0.10
 Korean won                   1088        1088.2        +0.01
 Baht                         32.640      32.666        +0.08
 Peso                         50.360      50.27         -0.18
 Rupee                        64.46       64.46         +0.00
 Yuan                         6.608       6.6090        +0.02
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.53      117.07        +4.03
 Sing dlr                     1.3479      1.4490        +7.50
 Taiwan dlr                   29.981      32.279        +7.66
 Korean won                   1088        1207.70       +10.99
 Baht                         32.640      35.80         +9.68
 Peso                         50.360      49.72         -1.27
 Rupee                        64.463      67.92         +5.36
 Yuan                         6.608       6.9467        +5.13
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
