EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, Thai baht firm; Philippine peso weakens

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.53 112.52 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3479 1.3484 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.981 30.010 +0.10 Korean won 1088 1088.2 +0.01 Baht 32.640 32.666 +0.08 Peso 50.360 50.27 -0.18 Rupee 64.46 64.46 +0.00 Yuan 6.608 6.6090 +0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.53 117.07 +4.03 Sing dlr 1.3479 1.4490 +7.50 Taiwan dlr 29.981 32.279 +7.66 Korean won 1088 1207.70 +10.99 Baht 32.640 35.80 +9.68 Peso 50.360 49.72 -1.27 Rupee 64.463 67.92 +5.36 Yuan 6.608 6.9467 +5.13 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)