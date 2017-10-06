EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso down

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.820 112.81 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3640 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.340 30.350 +0.03 Baht 33.400 33.33 -0.21 Peso 51.080 51.01 -0.14 Rupiah 13478.000 13455 -0.17 Rupee 65.140 65.14 0.00 Ringgit 4.233 4.227 -0.14 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.820 117.07 +3.77 Sing dlr 1.364 1.4490 +6.20 Taiwan dlr 30.340 32.279 +6.39 Baht 33.400 35.80 +7.19 Peso 51.080 49.72 -2.66 Rupiah 13478.000 13470 -0.06 Rupee 65.140 67.92 +4.27 Ringgit 4.233 4.4845 +5.94 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)