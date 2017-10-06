FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso down
#Company News
October 6, 2017 / 1:41 AM / 12 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 
      Change at 0132 GMT                                       
  Currency                      Latest bid  Previous day    Pct
                                                           Move
  Japan yen                     112.820           112.81  -0.01
  Sing dlr                      1.364             1.3640  -0.03
  Taiwan dlr                    30.340            30.350  +0.03
  Baht                          33.400             33.33  -0.21
  Peso                          51.080             51.01  -0.14
  Rupiah                        13478.000          13455  -0.17
  Rupee                         65.140             65.14   0.00
  Ringgit                       4.233              4.227  -0.14
                                                               
 Change so far in 2017                                         
  Currency                      Latest bid  End 2016        Pct
                                                           Move
  Japan yen                     112.820           117.07  +3.77
  Sing dlr                      1.364             1.4490  +6.20
  Taiwan dlr                    30.340            32.279  +6.39
  Baht                          33.400             35.80  +7.19
  Peso                          51.080             49.72  -2.66
  Rupiah                        13478.000          13470  -0.06
  Rupee                         65.140             67.92  +4.27
  Ringgit                       4.233             4.4845  +5.94
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

