FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit up
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
January 8, 2018 / 2:04 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Monday.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                                     
   DOLLAR                                               
 Change on as of 0200 GMT                               
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.120     113.06        -0.05
 Sing dlr                     1.327       1.3261        -0.08
 Taiwan dlr                   29.469      29.523        +0.18
 Korean won                   1066.000    1062.7        -0.31
 Baht                         32.120      32.22         +0.31
 Peso                         49.870      49.865        -0.01
 Rupiah                       13397.000   13413         +0.12
 Rupee                        63.365      63.37         0.00
 Ringgit                      3.986       3.995         +0.23
 Yuan                         6.484       6.4887        +0.07
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    113.120     112.67        -0.40
 Sing dlr                     1.327       1.3373        +0.77
 Taiwan dlr                   29.469      29.848        +1.29
 Korean won                   1066.000    1070.50       +0.42
 Baht                         32.120      32.58         +1.43
 Peso                         49.870      49.93         +0.12
 Rupiah                       13397.000   13565         +1.25
 Rupee                        63.365      63.87         +0.80
 Ringgit                      3.986       4.0440        +1.46
 Yuan                         6.484       6.5069        +0.35
    

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.