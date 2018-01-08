EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit up

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on as of 0200 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.120 113.06 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3261 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.469 29.523 +0.18 Korean won 1066.000 1062.7 -0.31 Baht 32.120 32.22 +0.31 Peso 49.870 49.865 -0.01 Rupiah 13397.000 13413 +0.12 Rupee 63.365 63.37 0.00 Ringgit 3.986 3.995 +0.23 Yuan 6.484 6.4887 +0.07 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 113.120 112.67 -0.40 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3373 +0.77 Taiwan dlr 29.469 29.848 +1.29 Korean won 1066.000 1070.50 +0.42 Baht 32.120 32.58 +1.43 Peso 49.870 49.93 +0.12 Rupiah 13397.000 13565 +1.25 Rupee 63.365 63.87 +0.80 Ringgit 3.986 4.0440 +1.46 Yuan 6.484 6.5069 +0.35 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)