EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, S.Korean won firmer, Singapore dollar weakens

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.12 112.07 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3564 1.3552 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.091 30.101 +0.03 Korean won 1096 1097.5 +0.10 Baht 32.780 32.82 +0.12 Peso 51.010 50.95 -0.12 Rupiah 13525 13525 0.00 Rupee 65.01 65.01 0.00 Ringgit 4.156 4.16 +0.10 Yuan 6.632 6.6285 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.12 117.07 +4.41 Sing dlr 1.3564 1.4490 +6.83 Taiwan dlr 30.091 32.279 +7.27 Korean won 1096 1207.70 +10.15 Baht 32.780 35.80 +9.21 Peso 51.010 49.72 -2.53 Rupiah 13525 13470 -0.41 Rupee 65.010 67.92 +4.48 Ringgit 4.156 4.4845 +7.90 Yuan 6.632 6.9467 +4.75 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)