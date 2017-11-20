FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, S.Korean won firmer, Singapore dollar weakens
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 20, 2017 / 1:54 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, S.Korean won firmer, Singapore dollar weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0134 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.12      112.07        -0.04
 Sing dlr                     1.3564      1.3552        -0.09
 Taiwan dlr                   30.091      30.101        +0.03
 Korean won                   1096        1097.5        +0.10
 Baht                         32.780      32.82         +0.12
 Peso                         51.010      50.95         -0.12
 Rupiah                       13525       13525          0.00
 Rupee                        65.01       65.01          0.00
 Ringgit                      4.156       4.16          +0.10
 Yuan                         6.632       6.6285        -0.05
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.12      117.07        +4.41
 Sing dlr                     1.3564      1.4490        +6.83
 Taiwan dlr                   30.091      32.279        +7.27
 Korean won                   1096        1207.70       +10.15
 Baht                         32.780      35.80         +9.21
 Peso                         51.010      49.72         -2.53
 Rupiah                       13525       13470         -0.41
 Rupee                        65.010      67.92         +4.48
 Ringgit                      4.156       4.4845        +7.90
 Yuan                         6.632       6.9467        +4.75
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.