EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar lead gains

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.680 108.64 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3229 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.351 29.400 +0.17 Korean won 1084.300 1084.6 +0.03 Baht 31.600 31.69 +0.28 Peso 51.890 51.77 -0.23 Rupiah 13642.000 13655 +0.10 Ringgit 3.931 3.937 +0.15 Yuan 6.329 6.3268 -0.04 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 108.680 112.67 +3.67 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3373 +1.01 Taiwan dlr 29.351 29.848 +1.69 Korean won 1084.300 1070.50 -1.27 Baht 31.600 32.58 +3.10 Peso 51.890 49.93 -3.78 Rupiah 13642.000 13565 -0.56 Ringgit 3.931 4.0440 +2.87 Yuan 6.329 6.5069 +2.81 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)