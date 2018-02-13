FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 2:01 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day                                      
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    108.680     108.64        -0.04
 Sing dlr                     1.324       1.3229        -0.08
 Taiwan dlr                   29.351      29.400        +0.17
 Korean won                   1084.300    1084.6        +0.03
 Baht                         31.600      31.69         +0.28
 Peso                         51.890      51.77         -0.23
 Rupiah                       13642.000   13655         +0.10
 Ringgit                      3.931       3.937         +0.15
 Yuan                         6.329       6.3268        -0.04
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    108.680     112.67        +3.67
 Sing dlr                     1.324       1.3373        +1.01
 Taiwan dlr                   29.351      29.848        +1.69
 Korean won                   1084.300    1070.50       -1.27
 Baht                         31.600      32.58         +3.10
 Peso                         51.890      49.93         -3.78
 Rupiah                       13642.000   13565         -0.56
 Ringgit                      3.931       4.0440        +2.87
 Yuan                         6.329       6.5069        +2.81
 

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
