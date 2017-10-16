FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar rise; yuan down
October 16, 2017 / 2:15 AM / in 6 days

EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar rise; yuan down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0208 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
   Change as of 0208 GMT                                       
  Currency                  Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen                 112.050           111.84      -0.19
  Sing dlr                  1.352             1.3490      -0.21
  Taiwan dlr                30.151            30.185      +0.11
  Korean won                1128.600          1128.9      +0.03
  Baht                      33.040              33.1      +0.18
  Rupiah                    13486.000          13496      +0.07
  Rupee                     64.928             64.93      +0.00
  Ringgit                   4.218               4.22      +0.06
  Yuan                      6.588             6.5805      -0.12
                                                               
  Change so far                                                
  Currency                  Latest bid  End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen                 112.050           117.07      +4.48
  Sing dlr                  1.352             1.4490      +7.19
  Taiwan dlr                30.151            32.279      +7.06
  Korean won                1128.600         1207.70      +7.01
  Baht                      33.040             35.80      +8.35
  Rupiah                    13486.000          13470      -0.12
  Rupee                     64.928             67.92      +4.61
  Ringgit                   4.218             4.4845      +6.33
  Yuan                      6.588             6.9467      +5.44
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

