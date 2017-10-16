EM ASIA FX-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar rise; yuan down

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0208 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.050 111.84 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.352 1.3490 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.151 30.185 +0.11 Korean won 1128.600 1128.9 +0.03 Baht 33.040 33.1 +0.18 Rupiah 13486.000 13496 +0.07 Rupee 64.928 64.93 +0.00 Ringgit 4.218 4.22 +0.06 Yuan 6.588 6.5805 -0.12 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.050 117.07 +4.48 Sing dlr 1.352 1.4490 +7.19 Taiwan dlr 30.151 32.279 +7.06 Korean won 1128.600 1207.70 +7.01 Baht 33.040 35.80 +8.35 Rupiah 13486.000 13470 -0.12 Rupee 64.928 67.92 +4.61 Ringgit 4.218 4.4845 +6.33 Yuan 6.588 6.9467 +5.44 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)