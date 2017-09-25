EM ASIA FX-Won and Philippine peso edge higher; yuan slips

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 112.34 111.97 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.3462 1.3455 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.175 30.191 +0.05 Korean won 1131 1136.5 +0.48 Baht 33.070 33.1 +0.09 Peso 50.620 50.725 +0.21 Rupiah 13303 13310 +0.05 Rupee 64.79 64.79 +0.00 Ringgit 4.189 4.196 +0.18 Yuan 6.594 6.5890 -0.08 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 112.34 117.07 +4.21 Sing dlr 1.3462 1.4490 +7.64 Taiwan dlr 30.175 32.279 +6.97 Korean won 1131 1207.70 +6.77 Baht 33.070 35.80 +8.26 Peso 50.620 49.72 -1.78 Rupiah 13303 13470 +1.26 Rupee 64.790 67.92 +4.83 Ringgit 4.189 4.4845 +7.07 Yuan 6.594 6.9467 +5.34 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)