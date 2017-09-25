FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Won and Philippine peso edge higher; yuan slips
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 25, 2017 / 1:55 AM / in 23 days

EM ASIA FX-Won and Philippine peso edge higher; yuan slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
   Change on the day                                      
    at   0147 GMT                             
  Currency                Latest    Previous      Pct Move
                             bid         day  
  Japan yen            112.34         111.97         -0.33
  Sing dlr             1.3462         1.3455         -0.05
  Taiwan dlr           30.175         30.191         +0.05
  Korean won           1131           1136.5         +0.48
  Baht                 33.070           33.1         +0.09
  Peso                 50.620         50.725         +0.21
  Rupiah               13303           13310         +0.05
  Rupee                64.79           64.79         +0.00
  Ringgit              4.189           4.196         +0.18
  Yuan                 6.594          6.5890         -0.08
  Change so far in                                        
 2017                                         
  Currency             Latest     End 2016        Pct Move
                       bid                    
  Japan yen            112.34         117.07         +4.21
  Sing dlr             1.3462         1.4490         +7.64
  Taiwan dlr           30.175         32.279         +6.97
  Korean won           1131          1207.70         +6.77
  Baht                 33.070          35.80         +8.26
  Peso                 50.620          49.72         -1.78
  Rupiah               13303           13470         +1.26
  Rupee                64.790          67.92         +4.83
  Ringgit              4.189          4.4845         +7.07
  Yuan                 6.594          6.9467         +5.34
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.