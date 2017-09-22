FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Won extends losses; yuan firms
September 22, 2017

EM ASIA FX-Won extends losses; yuan firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0138 GMT                                    
  Currency                      Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                     112.090           112.46     +0.33
  Sing dlr                      1.349             1.3495     +0.04
  Taiwan dlr                    30.223            30.208     -0.05
  Korean won                    1134.300          1132.7     -0.14
  Baht                          33.100             33.13     +0.09
  Peso                          50.895             51.08     +0.36
  Rupiah                        13317.000          13279     -0.29
  Rupee                         64.805             64.81      0.00
  Ringgit                       4.196              4.196      0.00
  Yuan                          6.575             6.5922     +0.26
                                                                  
 Change so far in 2017                                            
  Currency                      Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                     112.090           117.07     +4.44
  Sing dlr                      1.349             1.4490     +7.41
  Taiwan dlr                    30.223            32.279     +6.80
  Korean won                    1134.300         1207.70     +6.47
  Baht                          33.100             35.80     +8.16
  Peso                          50.895             49.72     -2.31
  Rupiah                        13317.000          13470     +1.15
  Rupee                         64.805             67.92     +4.81
  Ringgit                       4.196             4.4845     +6.88
  Yuan                          6.575             6.9467     +5.65
 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

