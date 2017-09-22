EM ASIA FX-Won extends losses; yuan firms

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.090 112.46 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.349 1.3495 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.223 30.208 -0.05 Korean won 1134.300 1132.7 -0.14 Baht 33.100 33.13 +0.09 Peso 50.895 51.08 +0.36 Rupiah 13317.000 13279 -0.29 Rupee 64.805 64.81 0.00 Ringgit 4.196 4.196 0.00 Yuan 6.575 6.5922 +0.26 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.090 117.07 +4.44 Sing dlr 1.349 1.4490 +7.41 Taiwan dlr 30.223 32.279 +6.80 Korean won 1134.300 1207.70 +6.47 Baht 33.100 35.80 +8.16 Peso 50.895 49.72 -2.31 Rupiah 13317.000 13470 +1.15 Rupee 64.805 67.92 +4.81 Ringgit 4.196 4.4845 +6.88 Yuan 6.575 6.9467 +5.65 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)