EM ASIA FX-Won, Taiwan dollar, yuan edge lower

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0144 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.75 112.81 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3589 1.3593 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.352 30.303 -0.16 Korean won 1144 1140.7 -0.29 Baht 33.300 33.3 0.00 Peso 51.075 51.02 -0.11 Rupiah 13433 13435 +0.01 Rupee 65.71 65.71 0.00 Ringgit 4.220 4.22 0.00 Yuan 6.651 6.6425 -0.13 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.75 117.07 +3.83 Sing dlr 1.3589 1.4490 +6.63 Taiwan dlr 30.352 32.279 +6.35 Korean won 1144 1207.70 +5.57 Baht 33.300 35.80 +7.51 Peso 51.075 49.72 -2.65 Rupiah 13433 13470 +0.28 Rupee 65.710 67.92 +3.36 Ringgit 4.220 4.4845 +6.27 Yuan 6.651 6.9467 +4.45 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)