EM ASIA FX-Won, Taiwan dollar, yuan edge lower
#Company News
September 28, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 20 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Won, Taiwan dollar, yuan edge lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0144 GMT                                        
  Currency                        Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen                      112.75              112.81      +0.05
  Sing dlr                       1.3589              1.3593      +0.03
  Taiwan dlr                     30.352              30.303      -0.16
  Korean won                     1144                1140.7      -0.29
  Baht                           33.300                33.3       0.00
  Peso                           51.075               51.02      -0.11
  Rupiah                         13433                13435      +0.01
  Rupee                          65.71                65.71       0.00
  Ringgit                        4.220                 4.22       0.00
  Yuan                           6.651               6.6425      -0.13
  Change so far in 2017                                               
  Currency                       Latest bid   End 2016        Pct Move
  Japan yen                      112.75              117.07      +3.83
  Sing dlr                       1.3589              1.4490      +6.63
  Taiwan dlr                     30.352              32.279      +6.35
  Korean won                     1144               1207.70      +5.57
  Baht                           33.300               35.80      +7.51
  Peso                           51.075               49.72      -2.65
  Rupiah                         13433                13470      +0.28
  Rupee                          65.710               67.92      +3.36
  Ringgit                        4.220               4.4845      +6.27
  Yuan                           6.651               6.9467      +4.45
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

