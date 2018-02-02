FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 5:05 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Yuan at over 2-yr high; other Asian currencies to end week lower

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Chinese yuan top performing currency for the week
    * Philippine peso worst performing currency for the week
    * South Korean won at over 1-mth low

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick
    Feb 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan hit a more than
two-year high on Friday, but most other Asian currencies fell
and were on track to end the week lower as investors grew
cautious ahead of U.S. employment data due later in the global
day. 
    Nonfarm payrolls in the U.S. are expected to rise by 180,000
in January, according to a Reuters poll, compared to a 148,000
rise in December.
    Optimism about the U.S. economy, bolstered by comments from
the Federal Reserve, has undermined Asian currencies this week
by triggering a slight recovery in the dollar and U.S. bond
yields, although the greenback is still set to end the week
lower.
    "The market is wary of upside surprises in tonight’s U.S.
monthly jobs report. The odds for US nonfarm payrolls to beat
the 180k consensus for January and come in above 200k cannot be
discounted," DBS said in a research note.
    In Asia, the yuan was among the few gainers, rising about
0.2 percent against the dollar after the central bank set a
stronger midpoint fixing.
    The currency has benefitted largely from stronger midpoint
fixes and general dollar weakness, making it among the few Asian
currencies set to end the week higher.
    The yuan was at its highest level since August 2015, when
China shocked global markets with a sharp 2 percent one-off
currency devaluation.
    "Markets will pay close attention to the daily fixing in the
next few days to gauge whether there is any potential sign of
discomfort about the recent yuan appreciation," OCBC said in a
research note.
    The Malaysian ringgit was also higher against the
dollar as it resumed trade following two days of holidays. It
was on track to end the week slightly lower.
    On the other hand, the South Korean won fell to a
more than one-month low against the dollar. It was the biggest
intraday loser among its peers. Following suit were the
Philippine Peso and the Singapore dollar. 
    
    WEEKLY PERFORMANCE OF ASIAN CURRENCIES
    Asian currencies, barring the yuan and the Thai baht
 were on track to end the week lower.
    "Foreign sentiment towards emerging-market assets turned
mixed, as the market become more cautious on risky assets after
FOMC meeting minutes were released on January 31," Standard
Chartered said in a research note.
    The Philippine peso was on track to be the worst performing
Asian currency for the week, shedding more than 1.5 percent to
the dollar. The South Korean won was a close second, shedding
about 1.3 percent. 
    The yuan on the other hand, was on track to end the week
more than 0.7 percent higher, while the baht scraped by with
marginal gains.
    
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0451 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                                     
   DOLLAR                                               
 Change on the day at   0451 GMT                        
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    109.650     109.39        -0.24
 Sing dlr                     1.312       1.3080        -0.33
 Taiwan dlr                   29.226      29.207        -0.07
 Korean won                   1078.700    1071.9        -0.63
 Baht                         31.340      31.34         +0.00
 Peso                         51.640      51.58         -0.12
 Rupiah                       13440.000   13425         -0.11
 Rupee                        64.070      64.02         -0.09
 Ringgit                      3.887       3.8995        +0.32
 Yuan                         6.282       6.2965        +0.23
                                                        
 Change so far in 2018                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    109.650     112.67        +2.75
 Sing dlr                     1.312       1.3373        +1.91
 Taiwan dlr                   29.226      29.848        +2.13
 Korean won                   1078.700    1070.50       -0.76
 Baht                         31.340      32.58         +3.96
 Peso                         51.640      49.93         -3.31
 Rupiah                       13440.000   13565         +0.93
 Rupee                        64.070      63.87         -0.31
 Ringgit                      3.887       4.0440        +4.04
 Yuan                         6.282       6.5069        +3.58
 

    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Kim Coghill)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
