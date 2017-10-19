FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-Asia FX sentiment improves as delay in Trump tax reforms hurts dollar
#Domestic News
October 19, 2017 / 8:31 AM / in 3 days

POLL-Asia FX sentiment improves as delay in Trump tax reforms hurts dollar

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Overall investor sentiment on Asia FX improves
    * Long positions in yuan at weakest since early March
    * Bearish bets on the rupee and Sing dollar reverse

    By Rushil Dutta
    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Investor sentiment towards Asian
currencies improved over the past two weeks, a Reuters poll
showed, as doubts over the passage of tax reforms under U.S.
President Donald Trump will likely keep the dollar on shaky
ground.
    A poll of 12 respondents showed investors have turned
bullish on the Singapore dollar and Indian rupee
, while bullish bets on the Thai baht,
Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit have improved.
    While the dollar index firmed on Thursday on
expectations that Trump would pick a more hawkish replacement
for incumbent Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen, market players
expect the dollar to drift in the year ahead.
    Trump's struggle to garner support for a budget resolution
vital to his tax overhaul plans is seen by respondents as the
biggest hurdle to the dollar's ascent in the coming year.

    However, sentiment for the Chinese yuan was at its worst
since early March.
    Three of 12 respondents shared their positions on the yuan
after China's GDP data early in the day showed growth in the
world's second-largest economy slowed slightly in the third
quarter.
    A modest loss of momentum was expected as the government
tries to cool a red hot property market and curb riskier
lending.
    Investor focus is also on a once-in-five-years Communist
Party congress, which began on Wednesday, that is expected to
lay out new policy initiatives and will deepen market-oriented
reform of its exchange rate as well as its financial system.

    However, history has shown that the congress can be light on
policy details.
    Spot yuan was marginally up on Thursday at 0643
GMT after weakening as much as 0.2 around midday, but is thus
far headed for its best year since 2008.
    "The yuan being kept stable will be more helpful to allow
the economy to adjust to a somewhat softer growth trajectory
going forward," said Chang Wei Liang, FX strategist at Mizuho
Bank in Singapore.
    "...given that reforms will probably be of a higher priority
right now compared to just supporting growth, as it was in the
past." 
    Meanwhile, the rupiah saw a resurgence in bullish sentiment
as Indonesia's central bank is expected to stand pat on rates at
a meeting on Thursday after surprise cuts in the previous two.

    Bank Indonesia (BI) made 25-basis-point cuts at its August
and September meetings, in a bid to boost sluggish bank lending
and private consumption.
    Bearish bets on the Indian rupee have reversed over
the past two weeks and now long positions are at their strongest
in over a month.
    India's inflation rate remained steady in September from the
previous month, data showed last week, smudging hopes of a rate
cut by the central bank that expects higher inflation in the
coming months. 
    The Singapore dollar turned bullish after the city-state's
central bank held its exchange-rate based monetary policy steady
last week, but changed a reference to maintaining a neutral
policy stance for an extended period, a move that analysts said
created room for policy tightening next year.
    The poll also showed long positions in the ringgit
rising to their highest since mid-June.
    The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what
analysts and fund managers believe are the current market
positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese
yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah,
Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit
and the Thai baht.
    The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
    The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
    
    The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):     
    
 DDMM   CNY    KRW    SGD    IDR    TWD    INR    MYR    PHP    THB
 19/10  -0.06  0.14   -0.11  -0.35  -0.17  -0.55  -0.50  0.88   -0.58
 5/10   -0.13  0.80   0.11   -0.03  0.00   0.30   -0.27  0.86   -0.34
 21/9   -0.50  0.21   -0.39  -0.63  -0.28  -0.41  -0.46  0.71   -0.99
 7/9    -1.32  0.13   -0.58  -0.46  -0.46  -0.73  -0.35  0.83   -0.99
 24/8   -1.10  -0.19  -0.47  -0.52  -0.35  -0.99  -0.17  0.97   -1.01
 10/8   -1.14  -0.60  -0.74  -0.64  -0.33  -1.34  -0.37  0.55   -1.16
 27/7   -0.79  -0.88  -0.73  -0.50  -0.18  -1.00  -0.36  0.83   -1.13
 13/7   -0.40  -0.07  -0.20  -0.27  0.05   -0.64  -0.34  0.76   -0.44
 29/6   -0.34  -0.50  -0.45  -0.64  -0.37  -0.80  -0.20  0.53   -0.88
 15/6   -0.71  -0.73  -0.57  -0.54  -0.50  -0.83  -0.57  -0.01  -0.84
 1/6    -0.61  -0.78  -0.76  -0.66  -0.94  -1.05  -0.56  -0.11  -0.86
 
    
 (Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Hanna Paul in
Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
