FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Domestic News
February 22, 2018 / 6:04 AM / 2 days ago

POLL-Bullish bets on most Asian currencies lose more ground

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Bets on Indonesian rupiah and Indian rupee turn bearish
    * Bullish bets on Singapore dollar slip to 2-month low
    * Investors slightly raise long positions on Taiwan dollar

    By Christina Martin
    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sentiment towards most emerging Asian
currencies soured further in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll
showed, as the dollar held firm after a recent global equity
rout and Treasury yields climbed to four-year highs. 
    The U.S. currency has been weighed down by several factors
this year but has been underpinned by yields that have seen a
steady rise amid increased government borrowing.
    The minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting,
released on Wednesday, affirmed expectations of further rate
increases this year, helping bond yields to surge higher and
strengthening the dollar. 
    In Asia, long positions on most currencies were trimmed, but
bets on the Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee
 turned bearish for the first time in more than three
and four months, respectively. 
    The rupee is the second-worst performer among Asian
currencies this year, shedding nearly 2 percent.
    It slipped to a three-month low on Wednesday on concerns
over the country's widening trade deficit and growing fallout
from the $1.8 billion Punjab National Bank fraud. 
    Indonesia's central bank stayed pat on its policy rate last
week as expected, as it looks to maintain stability in the
struggling rupiah, which has seen wild swings in recent weeks as
global investors reduced their holdings of riskier assets. 
    "The swing in sentiment against the INR and IDR is hardly
surprising considering the build-up of negative local factors in
the former and the latter's steadily shrinking yield advantage,"
said Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar.
    "RBI smoothing and inflows to rupiah bonds after their
addition to a global index may mitigate, but not reverse, the
rising bearish sentiment on both currencies."
    Indonesia expects further inflows from foreign investors
into its debt market after news that rupiah bonds will be added
to the Bloomberg Barclays' Global Aggregate Index, prompting
fund managers to add them to their portfolios. 
    Bullish bets on the Korean won and Thai baht
 weakened slightly, while that on the Malaysian ringgit
 touched a four-month low, according to the poll of 12
analysts, traders and fund managers.
    Long positions on the Chinese yuan dipped to its
lowest since January. 
    Bullish bets on the Singapore dollar declined to
more than a two-month low, but investor sentiment towards
Taiwan's dollar improved slightly. 
    The Philippine peso, which has lost 4.2 percent
so far this year and has been the weakest currency in Asia, saw
investors turn more bearish, with short positions at their
highest since November 2016. 
    Recent data released by the Philippine central bank shows
the balance of payments deficit reaching $1 billion in 2018,
wider than the previous year's gap of $863 million.
     
    The poll was conducted between Tuesday and Wednesday, with
the bulk of the responses coming in by Wednesday before the Fed
minutes were released.   
    The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what
analysts and fund managers believe are the current market
positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese
yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah,
Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit
and the Thai baht.
    The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long on U.S. dollars.
    The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
    The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency): 
    
 DDMM   CNY    KRW    SGD    IDR    TWD    INR    MYR    PHP   THB
 22/2   -0.61  -0.32  -0.47  0.04   -0.92  0.04   -0.6   1.21  -1.02
 8/2    -1.25  -0.34  -0.77  -0.1   -0.88  -0.22  -1.02  0.99  -1.1
 25/1   -1.4   -0.81  -1.45  -0.79  -1.44  -0.71  -1.57  0.51  -1.48
 11/1   -0.47  -1.06  -0.75  -0.40  -0.88  -0.86  -1.05  0.00  -1.04
 14/12  -0.25  -1.02  -0.25  0.00   -0.45  -0.17  -1.08  0.38  -1.12
 30/11  -0.39  -1.34  -0.66  0.00   -0.54  -0.56  -1.16  0.35  -1.16
 16/11  -0.24  -0.72  -0.31  0.16   -0.27  -0.42  -0.85  0.84  -0.87
 2/11   -0.27  -0.7   -0.06  0.2    -0.1   -0.5   -0.42  1.18  -0.75
 19/10  -0.06  0.14   -0.11  -0.35  -0.17  -0.55  -0.5   0.88  -0.58
 5/10   -0.13  0.8    0.11   -0.03  0      0.3    -0.27  0.86  -0.34
 21/9   -0.5   0.21   -0.39  -0.63  -0.28  -0.41  -0.46  0.71  -0.99
 7/9    -1.32  0.13   -0.58  -0.46  -0.46  -0.73  -0.35  0.83  -0.99
 24/8   -1.1   -0.19  -0.47  -0.52  -0.35  -0.99  -0.17  0.97  -1.01
 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Chris Thomas and Aditya Soni; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.