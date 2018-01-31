REFILE-EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won edges up; Singapore dollar, yuan slip

(Corrects to include dateline) Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar as of 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.830 108.76 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.313 1.3113 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.222 29.240 +0.06 Korean won 1071.900 1073.6 +0.16 Baht 31.380 31.41 +0.10 Peso 51.400 51.42 +0.04 Rupiah 13405.000 13430 +0.19 Rupee 63.600 63.60 +0.00 Yuan 6.327 6.3250 -0.03 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 108.830 112.67 +3.53 Sing dlr 1.313 1.3373 +1.89 Taiwan dlr 29.222 29.848 +2.14 Korean won 1071.900 1070.50 -0.13 Baht 31.380 32.58 +3.82 Peso 51.400 49.93 -2.86 Rupiah 13405.000 13565 +1.19 Rupee 63.600 63.87 +0.42 Yuan 6.327 6.5069 +2.84 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)