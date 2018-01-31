FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018

REFILE-EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won edges up; Singapore dollar, yuan slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects to include dateline)
    Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar as of 0151 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Currency         Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen        108.830     108.76        -0.06
 Sing dlr         1.313       1.3113        -0.09
 Taiwan dlr       29.222      29.240        +0.06
 Korean won       1071.900    1073.6        +0.16
 Baht             31.380      31.41         +0.10
 Peso             51.400      51.42         +0.04
 Rupiah           13405.000   13430         +0.19
 Rupee            63.600      63.60         +0.00
 Yuan             6.327       6.3250        -0.03
                                            
 Change so far                              
 Currency         Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen        108.830     112.67        +3.53
 Sing dlr         1.313       1.3373        +1.89
 Taiwan dlr       29.222      29.848        +2.14
 Korean won       1071.900    1070.50       -0.13
 Baht             31.380      32.58         +3.82
 Peso             51.400      49.93         -2.86
 Rupiah           13405.000   13565         +1.19
 Rupee            63.600      63.87         +0.42
 Yuan             6.327       6.5069        +2.84
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
