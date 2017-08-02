FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-EM ASIA FX-Weak oil drags on Asia FX; rupee awaits potential RBI rate cut
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
#Asia
August 2, 2017 / 4:23 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-EM ASIA FX-Weak oil drags on Asia FX; rupee awaits potential RBI rate cut

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Refiles to remove extra words from headline)
    By Anusha Ravindranath
    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies eased on
Wednesday, pressured by a fall in global oil prices, while the
Indian rupee was little changed despite expectations that the
country's central bank will cut interest rates later in the day.
    With inflation cooling sharply, a majority of economists
surveyed by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut its
repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent later in the day
(0900 GMT).
    But the RBI has surprised markets several times in recent
months.
    The Malaysian ringgit weakened for a fourth session
as oil prices skidded. Rising U.S. fuel inventories pulled U.S.
crude back below $50 per barrel on Wednesday, adding to pressure
from high supplies from producer club OPEC.
    Malaysia is one of the biggest oil and natural gas exporters
in Asia.
    The Indonesian rupiah slipped to its lowest in a
week. 
    "It is more of a sentiment issue," said Qi Gao, Asia FX
Strategist at Scotiabank, referring to the effect of oil prices
on Asian currencies. 
    Meanwhile, the yuan pulled back, ending a
four-day winning streak. Caution prevailed after reports that
U.S. President Donald Trump was close to a decision on how to
respond to what he considers China's unfair trade practices.

    "President Trump is said to be drafting a set of economic
measures...to punish China for the perceived inaction on North
Korea." said Andy Ji, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank
of Australia.  
    "In the past, the Chinese currency typically sprang into
crisis mode, namely a harder U.S. dollar peg and even more
stringent capital account restrictions." he added.
    Among other currencies, the South Korean won 
Singapore dollar and Philippine peso drifted
lower. 
    
INDIAN RUPEE 
The Indian rupee was soft ahead of the RBI decision and a
news conference by its governor.
    "Our house view is no cut this afternnon, but a 25 basis
point rate cut in October," said Gao.   
    "If they cut and if they reiterate their inflation target, I
think in general we may see a kneejerk decline in rupee."
    "However, the central bank sticking to its inflation target
is important, which could enhance investors' confidence in
Indian economy and the RBI's independence, which could be a
positive factor for rupee in the long term." he added. 
    As of Tuesday's close, the rupee has appreciated about 5.6
percent against dollar this year.   

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the
dollar at 0345 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change at  0345 GMT                           
  Currency                Latest  Previous    Pct
                             bid       day   Move
  Japan yen              110.630    110.35  -0.25
  Sing dlr               1.360      1.3575  -0.21
  Taiwan dlr             30.266     30.256  -0.03
  Korean won             1125.60    1121.3  -0.38
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.300      33.28  -0.06
  Peso                   50.460      50.37  -0.18
  Rupiah                 13330.0     13323  -0.05
                         00                 
  Rupee                  64.105      64.07  -0.05
  Ringgit                4.287       4.284  -0.06
  Yuan                   6.726      6.7210  -0.08
                                                 
  Change so far in 2017                          
  Currency               Latest   End 2016    Pct
                         bid                 Move
  Japan yen              110.630    117.07  +5.82
  Sing dlr               1.360      1.4490  +6.52
  Taiwan dlr             30.266     32.279  +6.65
  Korean won             1125.60   1207.70  +7.29
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.300      35.80  +7.51
  Peso                   50.460      49.72  -1.47
  Rupiah                 13330.0     13470  +1.05
                         00                 
  Rupee                  64.105      67.92  +5.95
  Ringgit                4.287      4.4845  +4.62
  Yuan                   6.726      6.9467  +3.28
 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

