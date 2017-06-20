FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 2 months ago

Asia Graphics-China leads global IPOs this year, followed by U.S., South Korea

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - China leads the global IPO leader with about $18.6 billion raised so far this year, followed by the United States.

Relaxed regulations of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) helped lure more Chinese companies to get listed this year.

Thomson Reuters data shows that 240 Chinese companies have made trading debuts so far this year, about thrice the number of companies compared with last year.

However, the increased supply of new shares has pressured the broader market.

The Shanghai Composite Index has gained 1.2 percent so far this year, lagging the MSCI Asia Pacific index's 18.5 percent.

Click to view the graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2sJiITj

Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy & Gaurav Dogra; Editing by

