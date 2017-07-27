FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
UPDATE 1-China steel futures drop back on weak demand outlook
#Markets News
July 27, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 13 days ago

UPDATE 1-China steel futures drop back on weak demand outlook

4 Min Read

    * Demand for construction steel may falter at summer-end
    * Mills saw better performance on first-half steel sales
    * Iron ore, coke, coking coal resumed during afternoon trade

 (Update prices)
    BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China's steel rebar futures
eased after a three-day gain, sliding as much as 2.4 percent due
to underlying concerns about a weak demand outlook amid
increasing output at mills. 
    "When the heat wave across the country is gone, demand may
not see a strong rebound despite a seasonal increase in
activity," said analysts at Orient Futures in a note.     
    Construction work typically slows during periods of hot
summer weather, picking up again when temperatures cool in the
fall, before the onset of winter. 
    The China Meteorological Administration said on Wednesday
that more than 85 counties and cities across the country
experienced temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104
Fahrenheit). Some regions have hit record highs. 
    Traders and analysts said trade volumes in physical markets
have dropped with the high temperatures and as the recent price
rally has downstream consumers adopting a wait-and-see stance. 
    Spot steel rose 0.45 percent to 3,945.98 yuan ($586.05) a
tonne on Wednesday, according to data on the Mysteel website. 
    The most-traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange          fell 0.6 percent to 3,570 yuan a tonne on
Thursday. 
    Among 24 listed steel firms who published performance
reports, 21 saw improved earnings in the first half of this year
because of higher profit margins for their steel sales, reported
state news agency Xinhua citing Windo Info. 
    The higher margins have driven steel output higher - as well
as the related consumption of iron ore - despite the widespread
concerns over more-than-ample inventories. 
    Baowu Steel Group reported on Tuesday that its profit
reached 8.66 billion yuan in the first six months of 2017, with
its steel output up 11.5 percent for the period.              
    China, the world's largest steel producer, had 419.75
million tonnes in crude steel output in the first half of 2017,
up 4.6 percent on same period last year.              
    That has helped drive iron ore demand over the January to
June period. Fortescue Metal Group         , the world's fourth
biggest iron ore producer, said on Thursday that its full-year
shipments for the year to June 30 came in at 170.3 million
tonnes, beating guidance of 165 million tonnes.             
    Fortescue sells most of its iron ore to China. 
    Still, given the pull-back in steel prices on Thursday, the
most-traded iron ore futures           on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange resumed 0.2 percent from morning trade to 527 yuan a
tonne. 
    September coking coal futures on the Dalian exchange
         climbed as much as 0.9 percent to 1,283 yuan a tonne.
Coke futures          gained 0.4 percent to 1,951.5 yuan a
tonne.

    ($1 = 6.7332 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom
Hogue and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

